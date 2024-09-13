90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik is going back under the knife after her first mommy makeover surgery didn’t go as she expected. The reality star underwent the procedure back in September 2023. Her mommy makeover surgery included a tummy tuck to reverse her abdominal diastasis along with a 360 liposuction and fat transfer to her breasts. While she was initially happy with the results, the reality star has changed her mind about it.

In a series of Instagram stories, the mother of three announced that she was going to get a cleanup surgery on her belly. The reason why she’s doing this is to get rid of the scar tissue around her old belly button. She explained that the reason for the scarring was that she didn’t listen to her doctor about resting up during the recovery period.

She started talking about getting the surgery during her third pregnancy in 2022. Over the years, she has kept the fans updated about every step in her journey. Right before the procedure, she took to Instagram to share exactly what she planned on getting done and why she felt the need for it. Despite facing some backlash, Brovarnik is extremely proud of her transformation.

Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Just Celebrated Nine Years of Marriage

Loren and Alexie Brovarnik got married in 90 Day Fiance Season 3 in 2015. Nine years down the line, the couple is still going strong and share three children. The duo is currently starring on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 8. But this time around, the cracks in their relationship are on full display. A lot of fans believe that Alexei Brovarnik is not the gentleman that he was portrayed to be and that his wife is extremely unhappy in their marriage.

One of the major points of contention between them has been Loren Brovarnik’s natural mommy makeover. The argument started when she thought her husband was not being supportive of her surgery. While the reality mom was recovering from her risky procedure, she felt like her husband did not want to help look after the children and their home. Not to mention that Alexei Brovarnik also discouraged his wife from getting the surgery, despite knowing that she was struggling with body dysmorphia. This made the fans wonder whether a divorce was incoming for these two.

However, it looks like the two lovebirds have moved past their issues and are currently attempting to respond to anyone who is raising questions about their relationship. The couple shared photos from their wedding day on their respective Instagram stories to commemorate their nine years together with matching captions. Loren Brovarnik also shared another story featuring a clip of herself walking out of the hospital after her procedure with the caption “When people doubted your relationship at first… 9 years and a lifetime to go.”

You can catch 90 Day Fiancé: Before The 90 Days every Sunday on TLC.

