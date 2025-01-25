Just when you thought Loren couldn’t get any grosser, the 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days tell-all dropped. Loren and Faith made one of the biggest confessions when they revealed they’re engaged again. Many viewers thought Faith had finally sent Loren packing after his disturbing behavior when the lawyer shot his plans to move to the Philippines down. Yet the pair found their way back together, even though Loren had to return to America (and has apparently been sleeping with other people again).

That wasn’t the only bizarre revelation Loren made on the tell-all. He’s gone into detail about everything from his bedroom kinks to his TMI reunion with the person who gave him an STI. After the backlash Loren received over his storylines, you would think he would’ve held back, but no. Viewers got more details than they bargained for. Loren’s over-the-top behavior may be cringy, but it’s been great for views – and that’s exactly what 90 Day wants. Considering Loren keeps getting more screen time, the producers may be pushing him to give this performance.

TLC Lets Loren Say Anything Without Consequence