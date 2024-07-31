If there's one thing the 90 Day Fiancé franchise is known for, it is its cringe-worthy moments. The franchise hasn't been the same after the internet discovered Big Ed Brown putting mayo in his hair and gifting Rosemarie Vega lingerie and mouthwash. As the series expands and new couples join the franchise, the cringeworthy moments only seem to escalate. The Love In Paradise spin-off is no different.

In the four seasons, various couples have appeared in the franchise. For example, Love In Paradise Season 4 alone contained stars like Adriano, who was obsessed with threesomes and wanted his girlfriend Alex to consider indulging in his fantasy. The season also had stars like Kyle Gordy, who was a sperm donor with over 50 kids. From the first same-sex male couple to throuples and sperm donors, the Love in Paradise series has seen it all. The cringe-worthy moments kept rolling out and didn't disappoint. Here are the most jaw-dropping scenes of all, and why.

90 Day Fiancé Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 12, 2014 Cast Natalie Podiakova , Mike Youngquist , Azan Tefou , Yara Zaya , Jovi Dufren Main Genre Reality Seasons 10

10 "I don't want to end the open relationship or my friendship with an ex"

Shawn Finch & Alliya Batista, Season 4

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

One of the most shocking moments of Season 4 was learning that Alliya Batista and Shawn Finch's relationship had a secret that had been bothering her. After Shawn proposed, Alliya spoke with her friend Jackie. During that conversation, Alliya shockingly revealed that her relationship with Shawn was open. To make matters worse, she recently learned the interesting fact about her relationship when she discovered a dating app on Shawn's phone.

While she accepted the proposal, she didn't want to continue an open relationship in America. However, the 90 Day Fiance star didn't know how to address the situation with Shawn. The entire situation was messy and cringe-worthy from the start. The couple had been together for a few years, but Alliya never knew their relationship was open and Shawn was reluctant to close it until she got to America. Jackie was just as flabbergasted and suggested that Alliya get more clarity before determining their next steps.

9 You sent my money to other girls?

Jordan Mason, Season 3

Jordan Mason and Everton met and dated on and off for 12 years before they appeared on the series together. Although the couple had a long history together, they had many secrets and built up resentment. But the couple had an undeniable attraction and chemistry, so before the COVID-19 pandemic, Jordan and Everton gave their relationship another shot. The couple did have an issue, though, as Everton struggled to support his family in Jamaica during the lockdown. Luckily, Jordan had a unique side hustle that earned her extra money during the tough times, so she sent Everton cash for his family.

Issues would soon arise when Jordan would come to learn the truth from Everton's friend. For their entire Season 3 appearance, Jordan dealt with Everton's lying and shady behavior, but her patience was coming to an end. Jordan was willing to forgive and forget Everton's cheating, but sending her hard-earned money to his "tramp," was her breaking point. Once again, Everton caught himself in a compromising position that season. He did a lot of backpedaling in most of their segments, only to end up right where he started, earning a lot of facepalms and cringes from fans everywhere.

8 "Everything about me is small… Except for that"

Kyle Gordy, Season 4

Image via TLC

Kyle Gordy didn't seem to be a shy person by any means. He enjoyed talking about his sperm donation hobby, the supplements he took, and what they were for. He also had no problem discussing his personal assets, even when it made others uncomfortable. Early in Season 4, Kyle and Anika Phillip took a tour bus around Malta. On this trip, Kyle constantly adjusted his private parts and shorts while sitting on the bus. Kyle had a variety of "scientific" explanations for his inappropriate behavior, making the scene even more uncomfortable and cringe-worthy.

For one, he didn't want his testicles to get too hot and kill the sperm. A sperm donor needs to keep his body healthy, so he must keep adjusting. That's why he didn't wear boxers or any other underwear, either, so he could keep his sperm healthy. There was another reason, though: he was just too big. According to Kyle, everything on him was “small,” except for his nether regions. Just when Ani, and the fans, thought their date and connection couldn't get any more awkward, Kyle knew how to really make everyone uncomfortable.

7 Gaby Montoya The Shady Throuple

Gaby Montoya, Season 3

Sometimes a whole couple and their entire situation is cringe-worthy enough on its own. Gaby Montoya and Abby Nunez were a couple from Mexico who had been together for 10 years. They were both bisexual, polyamorous, and had a kink they liked to indulge in every once in a while: threesomes. Before their appearance in Season 3, they had a threesome with Frankie Birdine. Once he went back to America, the couple, more specifically Gaby, kept in touch with Frankie. As Gaby and Frankie spent more time on the phone, they fell in love.

The plan that season was for Frankie to visit Mexico, where he wanted to tell Abby the truth about his love for Gaby, propose, and bring her to America. To this day, Gaby’s intentions are still unclear as she claimed she always wanted to take Abby with her, but Frankie never corroborated that story. Overall, this storyline seemed too far-fetched, over the top, and confusing. Gaby literally cheating in front of her long-term partner and planning an escape under her nose with a man they barely knew seemed ridiculous.

6 "I wasn't serious about Aryanna because I got what I want"

Sherlon McInnis, Season 1

Image via TLC

The relationship between Aryanna Sierra and Sherlon McInnis was full of cringeworthy moments. To outsiders, it was clear that Sherlon was uninterested in Aryanna. Their relationship started as a fling in Jamaica, but then Aryanna got pregnant. For Seasons 1 and 2, Aryanna returned to Jamaica to connect with Sherlon and expand their fling into a full-blown relationship. However, the cringe-worthy moments came the moment fans realized how shady and villainous Sherlon could be.

Aryanna had to beg Sherlon to give her respect and attention. She was the mother of his child, so he knew he had some obligations, but it was like pulling teeth. The most cringe-worthy moment of them all, though, came at a family dinner with Aryanna, Sherlon, and their mothers. After being questioned by the women, including his own mom, Sherlon admitted that he did intentionally play Aryanna like a fiddle. He knew he could reap the benefits without having to actually commit.

5 "We found “other” ways to be intimate"

Carlos Jimenez, Season 2

Image via TLC

Season 2 welcomed its first same-sex male couple when it introduced De Juan VaLentine and Carlos Jimenez. The couple met online and were ready to see how their relationship would fare in person. VaLentine enjoyed the vibe the two had through the phone, so if the relationship continued on the same trajectory, he planned to propose. However, the couple were experiencing a few personal issues in the bedroom and were discussing other options they had. They didn't want to let a minor hurdle stop them from enjoying themselves.

They could find other ways to satisfy themselves, and that's exactly what they did. The issue wasn't that the adult couple found ways to explore and express their love. The cringe-worthy moments came when the two entered their separate confessionals and attempted to explain what had happened during their nights together. They tried not to go into too much detail and left most of their time together up to the adult imagination. However, the vague but somewhat descriptive visuals were more than enough to earn them some side glances and cringes.

4 "THIS is how your family lives?"

April Carter, Season 3

Image via TLC

Many 90 Day Fiancé stars come from poorer countries. Stars like Manuel Velez and Pedro Jimeno worked to support their families. Even when they move abroad, they send money back to their families to continue helping support them. Sometimes, though, American counterparts don't realize how poor their partners' home lives can be. For example, Big Ed realized just how poor Rose's family was when he was forced to take a shower in an alley with her father and spend a night in her home in the Philippines. April Carter found herself in a similar situation. April was a 38-year-old who worked as a doctor and entrepreneur.

She had high standards and was a bit of a germaphobe. April had big, expensive tastes, to say the least. When she arrived at her boyfriend's family's house and saw how they lived, April died a little inside. While she loved her personal trainer/boyfriend, there was no working toilet, and April was turned off by having to manually flush. She also brought household disinfectant to their house, which the family sprayed right on their skin. April showcased a very entitled, judgemental, and condescending side of her that disappointed everyone, including Valentine.

3 A Family Threesome

Adriano, Season 4

Image via Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc.

There was nothing that Adriano Cardinale wanted more than a threesome with his girlfriend, Alex Roshon. Although the 90 Day Fiance star already had over five threesomes, the activity needed to be part of his repertoire and he refused to take no for an answer. They bickered about it in every segment, leading to several breakups before their on-screen appearance. After Alex turned down the women on the beach, Adriano had a backup plan.

Instead of the threesome being with a stranger, they could have a threesome with Alex's cousin, Tiffany. Adriano thought it was a brilliant idea. Alex and Tiffany thought it was a sickening idea that would force them to avoid all future holidays together. Ultimately, that was the last straw. Alex tried to enjoy the rest of their time together, but their next outing would lead to a blowup over this incestual comment, followed by their breakup.

2 "Neither of us are bottoms"

De Juan VaLentine, Season 2

Image via TLC

Carlos and VaLentine describing their sexual escapades was not the only cringe-worthy moment in their relationship. There was one major issue in their way and, surprisingly, they both acknowledged it was a concern. In one of the most cringe-worthy confessionals, the men confessed that neither of them were “bottoms,” which is a sexual term used to describe the male who is primarily penetrated in the relationship. Since neither of them were bottoms, their physical relationship would suffer.

While they had “other things” they could do (leading to cringe-worthy moment #6), the solution VaLentine thought was most appropriate was to expand their relationship into a throuple and include someone who is a bottom. To make the situation worse, VaLentine thought Carlos's ex-boyfriend would be the perfect addition to their relationship and tried to convince his boyfriend to be open-minded about the experience. Knowing that much detail about their personal preferences along with VaLentine's silly solution.

1 "Sitting on cake naked is how I make money"

Jordan Mason, Season 2

Image via TLC

Here Jordan is again, but at the top of the list now. Jordan was unconventionally making money from home, and she kept how she was making the money a massive secret from Everton. The 90 Day Fiancé star was a nudist. She was proud of her body and had an eight-foot privacy fence to support her lifestyle. That wasn't the secret, though. With the lockdown during the pandemic, making extra money was no easy feat. So Jordan took her nudist pastime and turned it into a career.

Jordan started a new business where she would create and sell "custom fetish videos." Some clips revealed on the show were silly but slightly risque videos, like her sitting on a freshly made birthday cake in lingerie. What made the situation even more cringe-worthy was that the introduction scenes for Jordan contained the highlight reels from her less explicit videos, certainly giving viewers a first impression that cannot be forgotten.

KEEP READING: The 10 Most Savage '90 Day Fiancé Moments, Ranked