Get ready, folks! TLC has just premiered a sizzling third season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise (2021-Present)! The colorful spin-off series has always been a hit with fans, thanks to its stunning locations and memorable couples. And let's not forget, Love in Paradise Season 2 left us all hanging with some juicy storylines that we're dying to see resolved. But now, the wait is over, as the show made its comeback on April 17, airing at 8/7c on TLC.

So grab your sunscreen and get ready for another wild ride of love and drama in paradise! Here are the couples, new faces and familiar ones, who are making an appearance in Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise.

Related:The 15 Best Reality Shows of All Time, Ranked

Everton (48) and Jordan (38)

Image via TLC

It's a love story that's been brewing for over a decade! Jordan and Everton first met 12 years ago and have been in a long-distance relationship ever since. But enough is enough! The couple is sick of being apart and is ready to make things official. Jordan, who lives in Texas, is finally taking the plunge and joining her long-distance boyfriend, Everton, in Jamaica. However, it seems like their reunion is not all sunshine and rainbows.

In the teaser, we see the couple having a heated discussion about money and another woman. Jordan accuses Everton of taking her money and giving it to someone else. When Everton tries to explain that it was just small amounts, Jordan loses her cool and declares that she's had enough. She exclaims, "I'm not f---king doing this with you anymore." Will this couple be able to overcome these challenges and make it work? Only time will tell. It's safe to say that this couple has a lot to work through, and we can't wait to see how it all plays out on 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 3.

VaLentine (47) and Carlos (29)

Hold on to your hats, Love in Paradise fans! Carlos Jiménez and De Juan "VaLentine" are back for another season, and they have some exciting news: their wedding is in sight! The road to the altar hasn't been easy for the couple, with previous breakups and reconciliations causing drama along the way. But it seems like they might not be out of the woods yet, as past issues threaten to rear their ugly heads. Fans of the show may be wondering what happened to Carlos and VaLentine after the end of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise Season 2, which concluded in August 2022. For those not in the know, VaLentine is a Los Angeles resident who met Carlos, originally from Colombia, on social media. They hit it off just before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and it took them two years to finally meet up in person due to travel restrictions.

Despite some cultural differences and communication challenges, Carlos and VaLentine's connection was evident from the start of Love in Paradise Season 2. Their relationship appeared to be one of the most genuine and authentic of all the couples on the show, even though they faced their fair share of ups and downs. So get ready for another exciting season of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise with these lovebirds, and fingers crossed that their upcoming wedding goes off without a hitch!

Related:From '90 Day Fiancé' to 'The Bachelor': 10 Reality Dating Shows Ranked: Which One Has the Highest Success Rate?

Juan (29) and Jessica (29)

Image via TLC

Meet Jessica and Juan, the newly engaged couple who are in for a wild ride. They met on a Caribbean cruise, fell in love, and are now expecting their first child together. But their fairytale romance is about to get a dose of reality as they face six months of separation. Jessica is moving to Colombia with her two young sons, but Juan will be setting sail on a cruise ship to bartend for six months. While Juan mixes cocktails and interacts with tourists in paradise, Jessica will be left alone and pregnant to prepare for their new family life.

It's not all sunshine and piña coladas for this couple. They'll have to navigate the challenges of a long-distance relationship, adjusting to life in a new country, and parenting together for the first time. But with their love and commitment to each other, Jessica and Juan are ready to take on whatever life throws their way.

April (38) and Valentine (26)

Image via TLC

April is a doctor who is head over heels for her personal trainer boyfriend, Valentine. However, with a 12-year age difference and an ex-partner tangled up in April’s work, their long-distance relationship is facing some serious challenges. Can this couple overcome the obstacles and language barrier to make it work in the Dominican Republic?

April, a doctor from Texas, met her Dominican boyfriend Valentine while vacationing in the DR. Despite their differences in age and language, April tries to make it work by visiting Valentine whenever possible. But with an ex involved in her business affairs and the added stress of being in a long-distance relationship, will their love story have a happy ending?

Related:From 'Love Island' to '90 Day Fiancé': What to Watch After 'Love Is Blind'

Scott (51) and Lidia (56)

Get ready for some long-distance love drama! Lidia, who has a one-relationship history, met Scott over the Internet. Scott, a respiratory therapist and bodybuilder from Florida, is ready to see if Lidia is the one. With Lidia living in the Dominican Republic, their relationship has been long distance so far. But now the time has come for them to meet face-to-face and see if their chemistry translates offline.

Unfortunately, their romantic rendezvous won't be without obstacles. An old flame is lurking in the background, ready to stir up trouble. Plus, there's the small matter of the language barrier between Lidia and Scott. Can their love survive these challenges? Only time will tell.

Matthew (36) and Ana (27)

Image via TLC

Get ready for a rollercoaster of cultural differences and insecurities on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise! Matthew and Ana, who swiped right on each other on a dating app, are engaged just 10 days after their first in-person meeting. But with different beliefs and traditions, their relationship hits a snag. And if that's not enough, Matthew's insecurities are causing problems during their romantic getaway.