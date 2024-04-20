Grab your pina coladas and hold onto your seats! It’s time for another wild ride with Season 4 of TLC’s fan-favorite series, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise. This time around, we’re following four lovestruck Americans as they jet off to Colombia, Malta, Brazil, and Italy to be with their partners. But as we’ve learned from previous seasons, love isn’t always a walk in the park. From unexpected financial woes to disagreements about pretty much everything, these couples are in for a wild ride.

Season 4 follows the highs and lows of relationships as couples navigate cultural differences, face emotional hardships, and uncover surprising truths about themselves. From unexpected financial struggles, and a persistent sperm donor, to even discussing the possibility of threesomes, each couple will be put to the test in ways they never imagined. As tensions rise and emotions run high, audiences can expect plenty of twists as couples confront their inner demons.

As a spinoff from the iconic 90 Day Fiancé series, the original show gives audiences a peek into the lives of international couples tackling the hurdles of long-distance love. With the hold of the K-1 visa program, lovebirds from all corners of the globe come together in the U.S., racing against the clock to tie the know before their visa expires. Since its debut back in 2014, the franchise has become a guilty pleasure for many. But over time, the show has become popular not without its critics. Some viewers aren’t thrilled with the behavior of certain cast members, and from a glance, the show glamorizes the whole American visa thing. But love it or hate it, audiences can’t deny the franchise’s lasting impact on reality TV.

Don’t miss the premiere of 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise Season 4 on Monday, April 22, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC. In the meantime, check out the four new couples appearing in the new season.

Luke (30, Los Angeles, CA) and Madeliene (19, Colombia)

When Luke took a trip to Colombia, the last thing he expected was to fall in love with Colombian native Madeliene. After spending the entire vacation with her, Luke makes the ultimate decision of his life: ditch sunny California to move to Colombia for his new love. But reality hits hard when Luke realizes he lacks the financial means to support Madeliene’s luxurious lifestyle, a far cry from his once-wealthy status. Meanwhile, Madeliene isn’t shy about her expectations. She’s all about the fancy stuff, like having a wardrobe full of glittery outfits - all courtesy of Luke.

Of course, their conflicts over money and expectations steer their passionate romance into a dramatic turn. As Madeliene’s desire for a lavish life clashes with Luke’s financial constraints, the two are constantly getting into heated arguments, including a shocking incident where Madeliene finds Luke with somebody else. Despite the chaos, there remains a glimmer of hope. As they come face-to-face with what the two want out of the relationship, Luke and Madeline attempt to find common ground and rekindle the flames of their once-heated love.

Kyle (32, Los Angeles, CA) and Anika (39, Malta)

Meet Kyle, a seemingly traditional accountant from sunny Los Angeles, who has a not-so-traditional hobby: donating his sperm. With 71 children already and nine more on the way, Kyle’s sperm has traveled far and wide, reaching women around the globe. Enter Anika, a 39-year-old single mother from Malta, on a quest to expand her family. Their love story begins when Anika stumbles upon Kyle’s donation information online. As curiosity gets the best of her, Anika books a consultation call that would change her and Kyle’s lives forever. What begins as a casual conversation about sperm donation swiftly turns into a budding romance as they discover a connection that goes beyond physical distance.

But as their relationship deepens, an unanswered question hangs in the air: will Kyle be willing to bid farewell to his sperm donation endeavors in favor of building a future with Anika? Amidst a whirlwind of emotions and uncertainties, Anika grapples with the idea of falling for the “weird” guy from across the ocean, while Kyle wrestles with the idea of committing to one relationship instead of spreading himself thin across multiple connections.

Shawn (61, New York, NY) and Alliya (25, Brazil)

Shawn, the seasoned hairstylist from the Big Apple, and Alliyia, the Brazilian bombshell, seemed like an unlikely pair. When they connected online, Alliya identified as Douglas, setting the stage for a relationship full of surprises. As their romance unfolded, Alliya began embracing her feminine identity, throwing Shawn for a loop. Amidst the chaos of self-discovery and relationship bumps, Shawn and Alliya embarked on a wild ride of emotions, navigating their changing identities while keeping the spark alive.

While Shawn grapples with Alliya’s bold new persona, Alliya wrestles with her own doubts about intimacy, leaving them both with unanswered questions and creeping uncertainties. Will their initial attraction withstand the rollercoaster of change? It’s a 90-day adventure filled with twists and turns, where Shawn and Alliya will discover if love can conquer all.

Alexandria (30, Dallas, TX) and Adriano (33, Italy)

Down-to-earth Texan gal Alexandria finds herself in a whirlwind relationship with her partner Adriano, a free spirit from Italy. Their story begins with a chance encounter during Alexandria’s travels, where sparks flew faster than you could say “ciao”. Alexandria is a self-proclaimed lover of all things family-oriented. But when she falls head over boots with Adriano, Alexandria is immediately flung into her very own dream fantasy. But as they continue to navigate their relationship, the couple encounters some rough patches along the way.

While Alexandria is all about having one-on-one romance, Adriano has some slightly unconventional ideas about relationships. He’s keen on introducing other women into the mix - something that isn’t right up in Alexandria’s lane. Caught in the allure of her European lover, Alexandria is faced with a dilemma: can their chemistry withstand their conflicting views on love and commitment? Alexandria and Adriano must figure out whether their attraction is just a passing fling, or if it’s something meant for the long run.,