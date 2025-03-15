Over the years, we've seen many different archetypes appear on 90 Day Fiancé. From the traditional Muslim storylines to blended families, 90 Day Fiancé franchise has showcased a variety of storylines. However, there's one archetype in particular that I just don't seem to understand: the Mama's Boy. Throughout the years, there have been several “mama’s boys” on 90 Day Fiancé, including the infamous Colt Johnson.

In general, being a Mama’s boy isn’t the worst archetype to be on the show, but it does often contribute to a lot of turmoil on the show. Now in 90 Day Fiancé Season 11, newcomer Gregory Chillak is in a similar position, living at home with his mom, and the drama started before his fiancé, Joan Kruchov, even arrived. When storylines like this appear, I'm often left questioning the American's thought process. Between the awkward boundary crossing, unnecessary rules, and the financial risks associated, I wonder if these stars are choosing wisely.

Many '90 Day Fiancé' Stars Live at Home