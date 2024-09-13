90 Day Fiancé couple Manuel Velez and Ashley Michelle are setting the record straight about their relationship and putting all the rumors to rest! The couple got engaged in 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 and went on to star in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 of the reality series, where fans saw their relationship going through a rough patch. However, the two seem to have worked out their issues.

Velez recently shared a video on social media featuring his wife, in honor of their second anniversary. The title of the video reads: “Together for two years now, if life allows for many more years, happy anniversary.” The reality TV star jokingly referred to Michelle as his “beautiful witch” and shared a bunch of their photos showing their relationship through the years. Ashley Michele responded to her husband in the comments and wrote: “Te amoooooo boo,” which translates to “I love you boo.”

This public display of affection has dispelled all the rumors of the couple getting a divorce after Velez threatened to leave Michelle during 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After Season 8. The tension between the couple began when Velez wanted his wife to give him more money to support his family. After Michelle refused to do so, Velez claimed that he would leave her to go back to his family in Ecuador to help them out. However, it looks like the couple has come a long way since their argument.

Ashley Michelle’s Alleged Weight Loss Strained Her Marriage With Manuel Velez

Back in December 2023, the 90 Day Fiancé star began her weight-loss journey and shed 60 pounds after purchasing her wedding dress. In early 2024, Ashley Michelle shared her weight-loss journey with her fans on Instagram. The reality star announced that she had lost 100 pounds, and that it was the hardest thing she had ever done. In the caption, Michelle wrote: “honoring myself, my work and my determination. It may sound cliche but you really can do whatever you put your mind to.” The post showed a comparison between Michelle’s present physique and how she looked a year ago.

Soon enough, Michelle quit her day job to pursue her spiritual coaching business through her website StarSeedShadows. She has now also incorporated fitness and weight loss as part of her coaching. Michelle officially classifies as a witch and specializes in tarot card readings, shadow work and astrology. However, her husband has not been too happy about her leaving a well-paying job.

Since then, Michelle has been keeping the fans updated with her fitness routine on social media. However, rumor has it that this is one of the reasons that led to a lot of tension between Michelle and her husband Manuel Velez. Michelle had allegedly been too focused on her physical transformation along with her business, which meant that her marriage was being neglected in the process.

All episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? are available to stream on Max.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. Release Date September 11, 2016 Cast Elizabeth Potthast , Andrei Castravet , Angela Deem , Paola Mayfield , Russ Mayfield , Michael Ilesanmi , Chantel Everett , Pedro Jimeno Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

Watch on Max