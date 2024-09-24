It has been over a month since the news broke that 90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem has filed for an annulment. After years of a turbulent and controversial relationship and marriage showcased on the reality series, there is nothing there anymore between Deem and Michael Ilesanmi. Since the GoFundMe raised over $40k, Ilesanmi spoke out about the legal proceedings, which In Touch Weekly reported.

In a statement released on Monday 23 September, a rep offers an update on the legal proceedings on Ilesanmi’s behalf. “I’m currently involved in litigation with my estranged wife, Angela Deem, in the family court of Jeff Davis County, Georgia,” the statement read. “These proceedings involve both annulment proceedings and my own filings for dismissal and a counter-claim for divorce. At present, there are no active court dates as both parties are in the early stages of pre-trial discovery.”

When Deem filed for an annulment, Ilesanmi filed for a counterclaim. In the counterclaim, Ilesanmi requested a divorce instead, as their marriage “meets the statutory requirements of a legal and valid marriage .” Ilesanmi also requested spousal support, as the filming states there is a “substantial disparity in income between the parties,” and Ilesanmi “is unable to meet his reasonable financial needs on a monthly basis without continued financial support” from Deem.

The ‘90 Day Fiancé' Star’s Breakup Turned Messy

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? was airing on TLC when the annulment filing was reported. The recent season saw Deem and Ilesanmi’s relationship break down, with viewers taking Ilesanmi’s side, accusing Deem of abuse. Claims of domestic abuse were also mentioned in Ilesanmi’s filing, as he stated that Deem “mentally and physically” abused him during their relationship.

Following the annulment filing, Deem has targeted Ilesanmi online with warnings and threats. In a video posted on Instagram and TikTok, Deem warns, “Have you ever ever ever heard the saying ‘You met your match?’ Well, I’m not saying that. What I’m saying to you, is you haven’t met your match, you met someone that’s overqualified.” Even though she continues to target him online, Ilesanmi states in his statement that he refuses to “stoop to the level of retaliating against my former partner.” “[I] hope she finds peace in her life,” he adds.

In the statement, Ilesanmi also defends himself. He claimed that Deem was “trying to discredit him” in the “court of public opinion”. He also disregards claims that he was communicating with other women, though he did admit to communicating with women who reached out to him in the past. “I assure you that these interactions never progressed beyond mere communication without any personal contact or meetings,” the statement read. “It is clear that I am being targeted in an effort to undermine my character and strong moral compass in light of the ongoing litigation.”

The annulment filing accused Ilesanmi of fraud as he allegedly “fraudulently induced” Deem into marriage, which he denied in his counterclaim. Regarding the GoFundMe, Ilesanmi dismisses rumours that he was misusing his earnings for “personal expenses”. However, his GoFundMe has been frozen for reports on fraud, as the statement states, “The account remained frozen from August 14 until the end of the month while an investigation was conducted. I was only able to access the funds once the investigation concluded in my favor”. Readers can stay tuned to Collider for more reports on the legal proceedings.

You can stream all episodes of 90 Day Fiancé on Max.

