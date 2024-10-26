90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star Michael Ilesanmi is ready to move on from his relationship with Angela Deem. After the former couple’s unstable relationship and messy divorce, they are headed toward an annulment. However, during all the legal drama, Ilesanmi has kickstarted his career as a social media star. The reality star is active on several social media platforms and has been creating all kinds of content to keep his fans engaged.

Ilesanmi has uploaded several dance videos to his TikTok account. Recently, a fan account celebrated one of his TikToks gaining over 2 Million views. Another one of Ilesanmi’s videos features the reality star dancing away in his new apartment in Texas, which seems to be a lot cleaner than the house he had been sharing with Deem. Fans immediately took to the comments to note that the clean and clutter-free house meant he was definitely not living with Deem anymore.

Ilesanmi and Deem got married back in 2020 and it took Ilesanmi four years to arrive in The U.S. on a spousal visa. However, when the couple started living together during 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 8, their relationship took a turn for the worse. In February 2024, Ilesanmi ran away from Deem’s house and claimed that she was abusive towards him. After that, Deem filed for annulment from Ilesanmi, which is now threatening his immigration status.

Angela Deem Made Michael Ilesanmi Delete His Social Media Accounts

During 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7, Angela Deem asked Ilesanmi to delete his social media accounts. The conversation started after Deem accused him of blocking her and talking to other women on Instagram. Ilesanmi told the cameras that Deem wanted to control everything in his life and said that he would delete his account if she gave him $5K. This led to yet another argument between the former couple as Deem accused her then-husband of being a “social media whore.” Deem revealed that his feed and comments were filled with women and that she didn’t trust him because he was flirting with women on social media all the time.

During the same argument, Deem claimed that Ilesanmi was extremely ungrateful about everything she was doing for him. In a confessional, Deem shared that she provided Ilesanmi with all the money he needed to make payments on his car, keep his phone, and have a TV. But since he always wanted more, she was curious to know where all this money was going.

As reported by In Touch Weekly, Angela Deem’s grounds for annulment are that her former partner “fraudulently induced” her into a marriage to gain legal permanent resident status in the United States. Her petition also states that Ilesanmi is engaged in a conspiracy with other Nigerian men to induce U.S. citizens into marriage for the same reason. She also asked for Ilesanmi to pay attorney fees and court costs in the case.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently airing every Sunday on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC GO.

