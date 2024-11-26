90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Michael Ilesanmi is taking a brave step as he chooses to reveal his location! The reality TV star who ran away from his toxic and abusive ex Angela Deem’s house back in February 2024 has shared his location amid previous apprehension to do so out of fear of being discovered by his estranged wife.

According to ScreenRant, Michael Ilesanmi recently took to his Instagram stories to share a picture of himself sharing a meal of burgers and fries with his fitness trainer friend. The reality TV star had pinned his current location to Houston, Texas, with his whereabouts appearing to be at a local restaurant, giving away no further details. Tensions have been at an all-time high between Ilesanmi and Deem since he fled from her house. Deem even threatened Ilesanmi with legal action to annul their four-year marriage and subsequently have him deported to his home country, Nigeria. Ilesanmi fired back with a legal rebuttal by filing a counter-claim for divorce from Deem — possibly as he is regaining confidence and no longer living in fear of his intimidating estranged wife.

Getting legal help has clearly helped Michael Ilesanmi gain confidence in his litigation against Deem. He even took to Instagram on September 24, 2024, to update fans on the legal proceedings. The reality TV star also addressed any rumors that have been circulating amid the couple’s messy split and matters pertaining to the GoFundMe campaign that was in fact launched to help Ilesanmi cover the legal costs.

Angela Deem Doesn’t Care Where Michael Ilesanmi Is At

90 Day Fiancé star Angela Deem seems to be unbothered about her estranged husband Michael Ilesanmi’s current location. In an exclusive interview with Access Hollywood on November 26, 2024, while taping an upcoming special with Maury Povich, the TLC star dished on what she thinks of Ilesanmi’s recent Instagram activity, where he has been sharing instances of basking in the experience of finally being in America.

The reality TV star threw shade at Michael Ilesanmi, stating that he should enjoy America while he can. Deem remarked that she doesn’t care where he’s at because she knows where he’s going — insinuating that she would soon get him deported by the end of their legal battle. The TLC star also reflected on her relationship, noting how instincts can never go wrong, even if one’s heart can guide them wrong.

Angela Deem believes that everything happened for a reason and that she was chosen to represent others like her who were subject to “fraud” — like she alleges Ilesanmi has. She ended her interview by throwing further shade at her estranged husband in the following words:

“All I can say is remember who brought the ratings – it wasn’t you.”

