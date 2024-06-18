The Big Picture Michael tries to clear name after scam claims, fans divided.

Following the dramatic June 9 episode of season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, fans of Michael Ilesanmi were left speechless when it seemed as if the Nigeria native had scammed his partner, Angela Deem. Posting to social media in the aftermath, the reality star has attempted to clear his name, suggesting no wrongdoing. Whilst sharing a motivational message, Michael captions the post with, "Yesterday reminds you how strong you were. Today proves you how capable you are, and Tomorrow tells you how fantastic you can be". Of course, this sparked the attention of the show's legion of supporters, many of whom have turned their backs on Michael since the episode.

In the comments on the post, one user wrote "I was rooting for you but after tonight’s episode, I do believe you scammed Angela,", to which Michael replied, "Bring your proof and if not, don’t ever tell me such". Another comment encouraged Michael to speak about the truth of the matter, to which Michael responded by refusing. Whether that is for legal or contractual issues is anyone's guess, but that won't stop the millions of 90 Day Fiancé fans from trying to figure it out. Although many are supportive of Angela, it still seems as if some stand with Michael, making for a split fanbase with divided opinions.

Michael's Actions Seem All But Damning

The aforementioned June 9 episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? saw a major development in Michael and Angela's story, which all began when Michael tried to change the location of their visa interview. Not only was he acting strangely, but he was also dismissive of her when learning she couldn't stay in Nigeria for another two weeks. In the episode, Angela addresses this by saying, "You’ve been shady man. Doing all this s–t by yourself like it’s your visa only, then telling me I can leave. Like who does that? Matter of fact, let me see your phone".

The taking of his phone would be the catalyst for the scam claims, with Angela quickly learning that Michael had been hiding money and was an administrator for a group called "Paradise Men". This, of course, raised alarm bells, with Angela feeling rightfully broken by the discovery. Fans would soon take to social media to exclaim their disbelief, with Michael's defense of himself thus far unconvincing, claiming the group was just a way of helping other men to make it to the US. The most recent June 16 episode saw Angela confront Michael, even saying she is going to report him to the government. It seems as if both have their detractors, with Angela and Michael causing much controversy within the 90-Day fanbase.

Michael Ilesanmi has broken his silence on the scamming debacle in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Episode 13. All episodes are available to stream right now on Max.

