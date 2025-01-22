Michael Ilesanmi, best known for his appearance on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, has officially kickstarted a new chapter of his life by launching his very own YouTube channel. The reality star, originally from Nigeria, now settled in Houston, Texas, is finally actively pursuing his long-standing dream of becoming a social media influencer. As per ScreenRant, Michael took to Instagram to announce the launch of his channel, and he has already posted his first vlog! This exciting turn of events comes on the heels of Michael’s long-awaited visa approval in December 2023, which allowed him to finally make moves across the Atlantic – the freshest one, therefore, is him locking in on his YouTube channel, after pulling himself away from his toxic relationship with Angela Deem.

There’s lately been ongoing speculation about how Michael is managing financially without Angela’s assistance and, according to social media chatter, he’s been proactive. For starters, there’s the GoFundMe campaign that he set up a while ago that has now reportedly raised over $50,000. This funding helped Michael secure the services of a manager and a public relations agency, both of which will no doubt bolster his efforts to establish a more permanent foothold as an influencer as well. Michael has also hinted at various other ventures, including restaurant reviews and cooking videos over the years. Now that Michael roughly has 200k followers on Instagram, kickstarting his personal brand and a YouTube channel seems like the perfect way for him to solidify his online presence and financial standing.

Michael Ilesnami Has Already Posted His First Vlog

Angela and Michael have had the opposite of a happily-ever-after journey and the catfight between the two of them never seems to end. Regardless of what unfolded between the two of them – the scandals, accusations, and social media shades – it’s high time for them to move on. They have spent more time locked in conflict and resentment than in love. Becoming a YouTuber, therefore, seems healthy, and not just for Michael.

Angela basically leveled fresh infidelity allegations against Michael and claimed that he remained unfaithful despite his promises to change. On top of that, in June 2024, she filed for an annulment of their marriage, citing fraud as the reason – that Michael had only married her to gain U.S. residency. However, Michael firmly denied Angela’s claims, filing his own response that accused her of “cruel treatment,” both physical and mental, and also asked for spousal support.

Now that their case inches closer to proper hearings, it’s good that Michael is taking steps to build some financial backing for himself. So, while their split has not been formally finalized in the public eye, all signs indicate that Angela and Michael’s toxic and problematic relationship is effectively over.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 9 is expected to air sometime in the first half of 2025. 90 Day: The Last Resort is airing on Mondays at 9 p.m. EST on TLC.

90 Day: The Last Resort In 90 Day: The Last Resort, five couples from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, teetering on the brink of separation, embark on an intensive retreat to salvage their relationships. Guided by professionals, they confront deep-seated issues such as trust, intimacy, and jealousy through group therapies and unique activities. Release Date August 14, 2023 Cast Ed Brown , Angela Deem , Kalani Faagata , Yara Zaya , Liz Woods , Jovi Dufren , Asuelu Pulaa , Michael Ilesanmi , Molly Hopkins , Kelly Brown , Jason Prendergast , Janie Lacy , Kolini Faagata , Petey Silveira , Reba Corrine Thomas , Gwen Eymard Main Genre Reality Seasons 2 Expand

Watch on TLC