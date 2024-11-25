Michael Ilesanmi's relationship with Angela Deem is over and the 90 Day Fiancé star has given fans an update on his life. Ilesanmi and Deem's relationship has always been rocky. His mother back in Nigeria was worried about Deem and Ilesanmi not being able to have kids due to Deem's age. The visa process took a lot longer than Deem wanted, and they struggled with Deem constantly thinking that Illesanmi was cheating on her. Despite Ilesanmi finally coming to America in 2023, the two are no longer together, and he now lives in Texas with friends.

Since the two broke up, fans have been wondering what is happening with Ilesanmi and his life. He has always been secretive, and after his break-up with Deem, fans really didn't know what was going on. Now, we have a slight update on Ilesanmi's life and career, but he didn't give too many details away. Instead, he is vague-posting on his account and teasing that something big is coming into his life.

Could This Be Something To Do With Angela Deem?

Michael Ilesanmi reposted a video of Will Smith in the movie The Pursuit of Happyness, with the caption, "POV: When God answers that prayer only you and him know about.” The original video featured that text as the song "Lord Do It For Me (Live)" by Zacardi Cortez played. The original poster of the video also wrote, “Only you and God knows.” Ilesanmi liked the original post as well as shared it on his own Instagram story. Fans think that this means something exciting is coming for Ilesanmi.

While Ilesanmi is secretive, fans do know a bit about his post-relationship life with Deem. She reportedly wants his visa back because she sees it as her own visa, despite Ilesanmi being the one to get approved for it. He was also reportedly raising money to help fight back against Deem, claiming she was abusive to him, which fans noted was happening on the show. On many of his Instagram posts, fans are happy for Ilesanmi. One even suggested a show they'd like to see Ilesanmi star in: "Would love to see a new show about Michael finding his way in America!" Others pointed out that his home is a lot cleaner than Deem's home, something the couple often fought about. For now, fans are just happy that Ilesanmi is happy.

You can see Deem and Ilesanmi on 90 Day Fiancé, now streaming on Hulu.

