The Big Picture Michael Ilesanmi raises over $30k from fans for attorney fees in response to Angela Deem's annulment filing.

Ilesanmi hires an attorney and contests the annulment, claiming abuse from Deem to divorce the marriage.

Ilesanmi seeks spousal support and claims shared assets in response to Deem's annulment filing, risking his immigration status.

Trigger warning: This article mentions domestic abuse

The annulment war between 90 Day Fiancé stars Michael Ilesanmi and Angela Deem took a huge turn. When Deem filed for an annulment, Ilesanmi took to social media and pleaded for attorney fees. Many fans of the reality series came together, and he has since raised over $30k on GoFundMe. Starcasm now reports that with those donations, Ilesnami is fighting back. He has now hired an attorney.

It was reported at the beginning of this month that Deem filed for an annulment in June, claiming that Ilesanmi “fraudulently induced” her into marriage in favor of his immigration status. In the petition, she has also stated that Ilesamni “abandoned” her, and they have been living separately. Ilesanmi is now contesting the annulment, and his new attorney has filed an entry of appearance in Jeff Davis Superior Court on Tuesday.

In his filing, Ilesanmi is asking for a divorce. The filing denies Deem’s allegations of fraud and abandonment, stating that he instead, “fled an abusive situation for his own safety”. The filing alleges that Deem abused him “both privately and publicly”. Viewers have also held her to account for allegedly abusing Ilesanmi on the show. Citing his marriage as “irretrievably broken,” the filing says that Deem “committed physical and mental abuse” throughout the marriage. “Some of this abuse was documented while the parties were present and filming reality television shows,” the filing claims. “This abuse is largely what led to the parties separating in February, 2024, when the Respondent fled the marital residence.” The filing also warns Deem to “not delete any video evidence”.

The ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star is Seeking More Than a Divorce

Ilesanmi’s filing argues that his marriage to Deem was valid. “The parties herein were lawfully married on or about January 27, 2020, in Lagos, Nigeria and have lived as husband and wife until their separation,” the filing stated. “The parties’ marriage was a result of a valid relationship entered into voluntarily by both of the parties.”

“The parties’ marriage meets the statutory requirements of a legal and valid marriage as set forth in O.C.G.A. § 19-3-1, which includes that the parties must have been able to enter into legal contracts in Georgia, have actually contracted with one another to enter the marriage, and they must have physically consummated the marriage. All of those elements have been met by the parties in this case.”

Ilesanmi is also seeking spousal support. The filing states, “Respondent shows there is a substantial disparity in income between the parties and Respondent is unable to meet his reasonable financial needs on a monthly basis without continued financial support from Petitioner on a temporary and permanent basis. Respondent seeks both temporary and permanent spousal support.” He also claims that he and Deem share assets that should be split evenly, as “during the course of the marriage, the parties have acquired certain assets, both real and personal, tangible and intangible, including but not limited to cash, checking, stock and stock options, savings and various other financial accounts, furniture, cars and real property, and Respondent should be awarded an equitable division of these assets of the parties.”

A lot is a stake for Ilesanmi with Deem’s annulment filing. If granted, though getting annulments granted is difficult, this could affect his immigration status. According to divorce lawyer Randy Kessler, if the marriage plays a significant part in his immigration status, an annulment could have impactful and monumental consequences. As of right now, Deem has not responded to Ilesanmi’s filing.

