The Big Picture Michael was aware of Angela's dramatic behavior but may have used it as an excuse for his deviousness.

Michael cheated on Angela, pushing them to attend The Last Resort to repair their relationship.

Michael dramatically left Angela within three months of arriving in America, raising questions about his intentions.

Angela Deem is often considered one of the biggest 90 Day Fiance franchise scoundrels, but as Michael Ilesanmi’s shady tactics come to light, viewers learn her husband may be the true villain. Angela and Michael first appeared in Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days when the "Meemaw" of six flew to Nigeria to meet the man she had spent months connecting with online. The now 57-year-old reality TV star from Hazelhurst, Georgia, was happy to finally find the love of her life, but she wasn’t afraid to let Michael know when she was dissatisfied or disrespected. The couple appeared on the franchise over six times, including well-known spin-offs like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Yet, with each appearance in the franchise, their relationship grew increasingly toxic.

Angela’s trust was lacking, and she was ready to divorce Michael, but they appeared on The Last Resort to work on their relationship. Despite a few more outbursts, the couple attended the recommitment ceremony and promised to continue working on their marriage. In the current season of Happily Ever After? Angela returned to Nigeria as Michael finalized his visa. However, off-screen, Michael arrived in America but also left his wife within three months. Although Angela is known for her manipulative behavior, Michael's deviousness often went overlooked or mistaken for kindness and may have suggested that abandoning his wife was his plan all along.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. Release Date September 11, 2016 Cast Elizabeth Potthast , Andrei Castravet , Angela Deem , Paola Mayfield , Russ Mayfield , Michael Ilesanmi , Chantel Everett , Pedro Jimeno Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

Michael Illesanmi Is Aware of Angela Deem’s Dramatic and Selfish Behavior

Image via TLC

From the moment Angela appeared for the first time on Before the 90 Days, her brash and powerful personality was no secret. She knew exactly what she wanted and liked, and she made sure her partner knew it too. However, if she felt unheard, her horrifying behavior would escalate. At first, it began with a cake in the face and some name-calling when she was fed up with Michael's behavior. In the later seasons, she resorted to physical abuse and even destroyed property. When Angela suspected Michael of infidelity, she impulsively traveled to Nigeria and caused a scene, humiliating her husband with her extreme reactions, such as vandalizing their car at night. Also, at the height of their marital problems, Michael wanted to have kids, but Angela avoided having a real sit-down with her husband.

So instead, the money Michael would’ve preferred to use for fertility treatments Angela spent on a facelift, gastric sleeve surgery, breast reduction, and liposuction. She also regretted the breast reduction and had them redone. Her surgeries totaled over $25,000 that she spent without her husband’s consent. Over time, her behavior escalated, causing resentment between both of them. While Angela's shrewd behavior was not an excuse, Michael was also well aware of his wife's anger issues and their problems as a couple. Angela never fully trusted him. The 90 Day Fiance star would call off the wedding anytime he did something "punishable" in her eyes. She threw drinks in his face and was verbally abusive regularly. But these were all circumstances Michael condoned. It seems like Michael used his issue with his wife as a convenient excuse for his subsequent abandonment in America, rather than telling the truth.

Michael Ilesanmi Was Unfaithful

Image via TLC

Angela never truly trusted Michael and often accused him of cheating on every appearance they made on the franchise. The Last Resort couple had an over 20-year age gap and lived in separate countries, so Angela's concerns are understandable. However, her concerns became a reality by the end of Season 7 of Happily Ever After?. Right before the Tell All, Angela received screenshots of texts and copies of voice messages of Michael talking intimately to another woman. The 90 Day Fiancé star was heartbroken. After spending over five years together and going through various visa processes, Michael unforgivably disrespected her.

Related TLC Owes Isla Bella Vacationers an Apology For '90 Day Last Resort' Filming TLC should have bought out the resort instead of forcing the guests to hear Angela Deem’s grating ‘F-Bombs’ on '90 Day Last Resort'

Michael’s cheating pushed the couple to attend The Last Resort to repair their relationship. Michael admitted his wrongdoings and promised to be a better husband for Angela. The Nigerian native said and did all the right things. He accepted his faults and gained Angela's trust again. While people do make mistakes and can learn from them, it's hard to believe that Michael had pure intentions considering his recent split from Angela. It appears he did whatever Angela wanted to gain her trust simply so he could still make it to America, not because he truly loved his wife and wanted their relationship to work.

Michael Ilesanmi Dramatically Left His Wife

Image via TLC

Michael and Angela have been together for over five years and appeared in over five seasons of the 90 Day Fiancé franchise together. TLC viewers had the luxury of watching their relationship begin in 2018 and blossom into the tumultuous marriage it is today. The duo went through their fair share of hurdles. Michael's visas were denied. Angela randomly appeared in Nigeria and destroyed his property. The duo’s wedding was canceled at least a dozen times, and Michael endured abuse on national television. However, no matter the hurdles they encountered, Michael always appeared to be the calmer and more empathetic partner. He never wanted the relationship to end. Even when 90 Day Fiance star Angela canceled their wedding and wanted to fly back to America, Michael would find a way to tug at Angela's heartstrings and win her back.

Despite his previously loving attitude, within months of arriving in America, Michael left his wife. Not only did he leave his wife so quickly after arriving in America, but the police were even involved because he was "missing." Once he was found, he claimed he was "scared for his life" and didn't want his wife to know where he was. While Angela's brash attitude was horrifying, Michael wasn’t innocent either. He knew how his wife could act, especially when she felt unheard or disrespected. But most of all, it simply doesn't make sense that Michael would endure a dramatic and toxic relationship for years, only to finally call it quits after being in America for only three months. This dramatic display seems part of a bigger plan to get to America and have a green card.

Overall, the primary concern was that Michael acted like a "nice guy." A nice guy who occasionally made mistakes, but a man who still had core values similar to his wife, at least. He appeared to truly desire a successful relationship, even with the challenges of distance, cultural diversity, and a significant age difference. The Happily Ever After? star put a lot of effort into his relationship, which made him seem genuine and caring. However, given their recent split, it now seems like those qualities were part of a larger plan. It's possible that Michael decided to leave his wife because he realized America wouldn't change their relationship and Angela was just as controlling and jealous despite the two living together. It's also possible that since he was now in America and living with his wife, he didn't get the same space he would normally get living in separate countries, which could've added to their turmoil. Nonetheless, the timeline of events, along with Michael leaving his wife so quickly after entering America, suggests he may have had the brightest red flags that everyone ignored.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 8 airs Sundays on TLC, at 8 PM ET. Episodes will also be available to stream the same day on Max.

Watch on MAX