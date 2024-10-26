The more 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple, Niles Valentine and Matilda, share their story on the reality series, the more convinced I am about their connection. The young couple started off like many others on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. At first, I was a little suspicious of their storyline, especially considering how Matilda randomly messaged him out of the blue. Niles also has a difficult time speaking up for himself and has avoided an important conversation with Matilda.

All of these red flags added more turmoil to my concerns. However, as they shared more of their journey, I think they've proven more authentic than some other couples. The couple seem genuinely in love and their on-screen chemistry is adorable. While they might be boring compared to some of the other couples, their authentic storyline is one not seen often in the franchise.

'Before the 90 Days' Matilda and Niles Seem Genuinely In Love

Image via TLC

One of the reasons I enjoy Niles and Matilda's storyline is that they seem to be truly in love. It's rare to see couples connect well early in the relationship, especially when meeting for the first time. However, this Before the 90 Days couple seems to be doing well. Matilda always has puppy-dog love eyes when she's looking at Niles and doesn't seem to care about money, but rather quality time.

I have noticed she pressures him a little to be intimate. However, I think her interest seemed to come from excitement, which is what most couples want. Even better, Niles seems more confident in his decision to be with Matilda as they spend more time together. Compared to the other couples in the franchise, like Ingrid and Brian Muniz, I think Matilda and Niles, seem focused on one goal only and that's spending the rest of their lives together.

Niles and Matilda Have “Real” Problems

Close

Although their relationship is going relatively well, that doesn't mean the couple is perfect. In fact, they have their fair share of issues, but their relationship concerns are much more relatable and “normal,” in my opinion. For example, the couple does have some communication issues, and Niles can be avoidant, which many couples, especially young ones, experience. Matilda sometimes lets her emotions get the best of her, which makes her seem like a hothead who's difficult to talk to.

She's also really excited about the wedding, which sometimes comes across as pushy. However, compared to the other couples, like Jasmine Pineda and Gino Palazzolo or even Brian and Ingrid, the duo isn't as tumultuous or dramatic. They seemed respectful, and Matilda would rather walk away instead of embarrassing her counterpart in public. Although other couples' crazy antics might be entertaining, many viewers like myself crave more genuine connections and authenticity, like the one brewing between Niles and Matilda.

In the end, I think Niles and Matilda have a solid future ahead of them. They are still young and figuring out the world as well as themselves. However, both seem to have a solid head on their shoulders and know what they're looking for. They'll need to work on their communication and be intentional about how they handle their issues in the future. But I think, based on their initial interactions, the duo has one of the best chances of becoming a long-term franchise favorite.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days Couples who have met online but never in person take a leap of faith, traveling across the globe to see if their digital romance can survive real-world challenges. As they navigate cultural differences, family pressures, and communication hurdles, the stakes rise, with marriage potentially just around the corner. Release Date August 6, 2017 Cast Angela Deem , Gino Palazzolo , Karine Martins , Stephanie Matto , Lisa Hamme , Paul Staehle , Jesse Meester , Hamza Moknii , Mike Berk , Tom Brooks , Darcey Silver , Usuman Umar , Avery Warner , Michael Ilesanmi , Ed Brown , Jasmine Pineda , Ximena Morales , Memphis Smith Main Genre Reality Seasons 6 Network TLC Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Directors Brian Spoor Showrunner Matt Sharp Expand

