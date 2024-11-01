90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 is coming to an end soon and there's one couple in particular that has grown on me. At first, I was wary of James and Meitalia Solis. Meitalia seemed emotional, like Jasmine Pineda and James had a knack for being indirect and avoiding conflict, like Gino Palazzolo. Their storyline didn't start on the best terms either. James didn't tell his family about the move, which also meant he was leaving the family business.

James was also falling through on promises to Meitalia and didn't want to have kids. However, after watching their 90 Day Fiancé storyline unfold, they've become my favorite couple from the franchise. While they're certainly not perfect, no couple is. They still have a lot of growth, but their connection isn't one seen often, and the couple seems to have created a solid path for themselves going forward,

The Love and Connection Between This 'The Other Way Couple' Is Genuine

There's something about the connection between Meitalia and James that really warms my heart. I'm not the only person who noticed it either. Meitalia had a falling out with her sister Angel because she wasn't supportive of their relationship. Angel also didn't trust James, so she spread a rumor that he was dating other people in America. This falling out caused the duo to cut off contact for a few years. However, Angel was more open about meeting James this time, and I'm glad she did because her opinion changed.

After watching the duo get married in Indonesia, she could tell how much they cared for each other. She even apologized to the couple for her wrongdoings. While the couple has their issues, there's no denying their love for each other. They're both willing to make compromises and work towards a common goal. James and Meitalia are affectionate and care about each other's families. Overall, they mesh well together. They're still a young couple with a lot of work ahead of them, but compared to many other couples in the franchise, I think they have a high chance of lasting a lifetime.

'The Other Way' Couple Has Shown the Most Growth

When this couple first joined 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, they were in America and Meitalia showcased how emotional and needy she could be. Her emotions and James's discomfort with confrontation caused him to avoid intense conversations. As their appearance continued, James made it to Indonesia after being separated from his wife for a month and made an effort to show up for Meitalia and her family. He spoke up to her parents and told them the truth about his desire to not have children.

He was also more honest with Meitalia and didn't try to avoid tough conversations. Additionally, the couple was able to repair their relationship with Meitalia's family. Overall, I've seen a lot of growth in this couple and probably the most growth I've seen in any couple in the franchise. They still have their issues, though. Meitalia can still be emotional and James is still hoping that Meitalia will open up to the idea of moving back to America. However, compared to where this couple started at the beginning of the franchise, I think they've improved exponentially.

Overall, this couple grew on me. I thought that James might fall into similar traps as Gino and not learn from his mistakes. However, James does seem to care about Meitalia and her family. I think his willingness to live in Indonesia is proof of how much he's willing to sacrifice for his wife. I just hope that he continues on this path and that he can continue speaking up. He also can't string Meitalia along for much longer and needs to decide if he does want children.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max in the U.S.

