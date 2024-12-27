Over the years, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has showcased a variety of stars and couples, with some leaving a more lasting impression than others. 90 Day Fiancé Season 1 started off positively and has continued to be a standard for most stars who join the show. However, as the years have gone on, I've noticed the franchise embrace a notable change in direction. Now the series tends to highlight tumultuous couples who handle their issues by embracing toxic qualities.

In the current day, stars like Big Ed Brown and Jasmine Pineda are the poster children for the franchise, welcoming unhinged stars and actions. There's no denying that these stars have carved a path for themselves in the franchise and have found a way to consistently make headlines -- whether for good or bad. However, some stars take it above and beyond. While normally stars like Angela Deem or Jasmine are the ones to get dragged through the mud, there's another couple whose actions drive me up the wall.

'90 Day Fiancé's Jenny Can Be Needy

Image via TLC

While I think the couple have come a long way, one major concern I've had with Jenny is her needy personality. The couple has an age gap of 30 years, so I would expect Jenny to be more flexible and understanding considering she's the older one. At the same time, I understand how having a younger partner could add to her insecurities. However, her insecurities range from Sumit's connection with his family to him working outside the home. I understand Sumit's family was not fond of their relationship and spoke poorly of her.

I also understand that she's retired, so Sumit working would mean she's home all alone, but her actions were controlling and toxic. The 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star would also be insecure about him spending any time apart from her at all. Especially given their age difference, I found this part of their dynamic confusing. I would've thought Jenny would be more understanding of how freedom is important, especially at a younger age.

'90 Day Fiancé' Franchise Star Jenny Is Disrespectful