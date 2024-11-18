When 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 began, there was a lot of hype about the return. With an (almost) brand-new cast and new countries never featured on the series before, many fans, myself included, were excited for the new season. Season 6 flew by, and now it's time for the Tell All, but I don't think the season lived up to its hype. There were a few moments during the season that stuck out.

For instance, Sean and Joanne were a surprising couple who turned out to be one of my favorites and, despite hiding their marriage from their family. Josh McGuffey and Lily Huang and Meitalia and James Solis both shared more of their traditional wedding ceremonies. It was also interesting to learn a little bit more about countries that haven't appeared in the franchise before. However, Season 6 seemed to still have the same general issues as the others.

'The Other Way' Season 6 Still Contained Repetitive Storylines

After watching 90 Day Fiancé franchise for many years, I've become aware of some of the familiarity across seasons and series spin-offs. For example, talks about potentially being a scammer, using a partner for money or status, or even rushing into relationships or marriages without full awareness are common in the series. This season wasn't much different. First and foremost, there were Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven, a returning couple who seemed to still have many of the same problems as their last appearance. While I did see some growth in Sarper this season, the duo still seem insecure about other people hindering their relationship.

Plus, Sarper still hasn't learned how to be completely honest with Shekinah, such as telling her the truth about not wanting to move to America. Similarly, there were Josh and Lily. They were a new couple, but their problems didn't seem unique. While Josh had a few additional hurdles to overcome due to his autism, for the most part, they had the same issues as every other couple. They struggled to communicate. Money was a sensitive issue and Lily was beginning to think that Josh only wanted her for the lifestyle she could provide. Oh, and there was a lack of intimacies that didn't seem to be fixed by the end of the series.

The '90 Day Fiancé' Couples Were Boring and Repetitive Within Themselves