Josh and Lily’s tumultuous relationship on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way hooked fans, but it wasn’t exactly the picture of marital bliss. Their drama made for compelling reality TV, but it didn’t look like a strong foundation for a lasting marriage. The couple was already married when they joined the show, documenting Josh’s move to China from the U.S. However, the transition wasn’t smooth, as they clashed over everything from finances to home renovations and even their lack of intimacy.

It’s hard to see the chemistry and compatibility between Josh and Lily. This isn’t just because they admitted to being intimate only a handful of times but also due to persistent rumors about Josh’s orientation. However, one person Lily doesn’t seem to have trouble connecting with is Josh’s brother, Jarod. Jarod made a few appearances during the season, visiting the couple in China after Josh had supposedly settled in for a few weeks. Now, with the tell-all airing, fans have noticed Lily seems more comfortable around Jarod than her own husband, sparking new questions.

Jarod Called Out Josh’s Behavior on the Show

From the moment Jarod was introduced, he appeared more aligned with Lily than his brother. Fans were thrilled to see Jarod call out Josh’s questionable behavior, positioning himself as a mediator in the couple’s conflicts. Despite being his brother, Jarod seemed genuinely invested in helping Lily and Josh communicate better. Surprisingly, he was able to understand and articulate Lily’s perspective after just a brief conversation, something Josh struggled to do despite living with her.

Jarod quickly earned praise for being a positive influence. At one point, his efforts even appeared to foster progress in Josh and Lily’s relationship. Unfortunately, their improved communication didn’t seem to last beyond his visit.

As noted by TV Show Ace, fans compared Josh and Jarod early in the season, with many seeing Jarod as the more mature sibling. Some even suggested that Jarod might be a better match for Lily based on what they’d seen onscreen.

“He’s not a therapist, like Jaaaaaaawn, but he’s probably been bailing his bellcheddar brother out for decades. Jarod is just more diplomatic than Jawwwwn,” one fan wrote.

Another added, “She should tell Josh to go home and keep the brother!”

Lily Has More Chemistry with Jarod Than with Her Husband

Close

Jarod’s appearances on the tell-all have only cemented his fan-favorite status, but his rapport with Lily has become a hot topic of conversation. After all, the connection between a wife and her husband should outweigh the one she shares with her brother-in-law.

It’s unclear if Lily and Josh are still together, though Lily seemed to allude to it in a TikTok in November. Fans may get answers as the tell-all progresses or once the season wraps and the cast has more freedom to share their lives online. The reunion so far has been tense, leading many viewers to suspect the couple is on the verge of splitting.

One moment, in particular, raised eyebrows. When Jarod joined the tell-all, Lily greeted him with visible delight, even complimenting how handsome he looked. Her enthusiasm resembled that of a starstruck fan or someone seeing a crush, prompting speculation about whether there could be more to their connection.

Fans Believe Lily and Jarod Belong Together

Image via TLC

In Reddit discussions, fans have debated whether Lily regrets choosing Josh over Jarod—or if she even harbors feelings for her brother-in-law. Some have gone as far as suggesting Lily should pursue Jarod if she ends up single, citing their apparent chemistry and ease of communication.

“She is better off with his brother,” one person commented in a thread about why Lily and Josh should break up (if they haven’t already).

Another wrote, “I don’t understand him. He is unwilling to help out in any way and seems so very unappreciative of her. She should marry his brother, unless he is already married. They seem to understand one another a little bit more.”

In a separate thread, one fan outright asked, “Did Lily get with the wrong brother?” Most replies agreed she had—or at least pointed out how incompatible she seems with Josh. One fan replied, “I actually like the idea of her getting with his brother and kicking his ass out lol. Jarod seems like a much more sensible person, and they get along well. She deserves way better than Josh.”

While fans may enjoy the idea of Lily and Jarod together, transitioning from sister-in-law to romantic partner is no small leap. Relationships often change once they turn romantic, and there’s no guarantee that Lily and Jarod’s current dynamic would translate to a successful couple. Besides, the situation would be undeniably messy.

It’s also unfair to assume something romantic is happening simply because Lily and Jarod appeared friendly on screen. Lily may have just been relieved to see someone supportive during a stressful reunion, especially given her evident estrangement from Josh. Ultimately, fans will have to wait and see how the tell-all unfolds and whether Lily and Josh remain married—or if Lily and Jarod’s onscreen connection is purely platonic.

Your changes have been saved 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Release Date June 3, 2019 Cast Jenny Slatten , Sumit Singh , Kenneth Niedermeier , Armando Rubio , Ariela Weinberg , Deavan Clegg , Jihoon Lee , Corey Rathgeber , Biniyam Shibre , Daniele Gates , Yohan Geronimo , Evelin Villegas , Mary Demasu-ay , Brittany Banks , Brandan De Nuccio , Yazan Abo Horira , Kimberly Rochelle , Tejaswi Goswami , Shekinah Garner , Sarper Güven , Statler Riley Main Genre Reality Seasons 6 Story By Jenny Slatten, Sumit Singh, Ariela Weinberg, Deavan Clegg. Writers Matt Sharp Network TLC Streaming Service(s) TLC GO Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Directors Matt Sharp Expand

Watch on Discovery+