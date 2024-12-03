As the last installment of the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell All aired, I'm placing bets on who will return next year. The Other Way Season 6 started with seven couples, two of whom are returning members. Although most 90 Day Fiancé franchise couples ended the season still together, the Tell All revealed that two of the couples had officially broken up. That means there's the potential for those five couples to join one of the next series.

This season was certainly different compared to the others. Each of the couples had unique storylines, including some stars with limited abilities. Season 6 also featured countries not before in the franchise, like China and Ireland. However, this season certainly didn't live up to its hype, which means not every star may return. Despite this, though, there are two couples I think have the best chances of reappearing.

'The Other Way's Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven

The Other Way Season 6 started with an almost brand-new crew. With the exception of Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven, and Dempsey Wilkinson and Statler Riley, all the couples were newcomers, meaning the chances of these couples coming back were pretty high. However, the first couple I have my bets on are Shekinah and Sarper. The duo has only appeared on the franchise two times, so there's definitely room for growth and opportunities to share more of their journey. The couple also had a few unanswered questions from their segment, such as Sarper's disinterest in coming to America, and their appearing on the franchise would be a great way to gain some clarity.

To take this a step further, the duo is officially engaged and revealed in The Other Way Season 6 Tell All that Sarper is officially in America on a K-1 visa. Sarper being in America, leads me to believe the duo might already be filming for the next season of the OG 90 Day Fiancé series. Overall, I could be wrong, but their current circumstances mixed with the responses they've gained from franchise fans in the past, I think this couple has one of the best shots of rejoining the franchise in the new year.

'90 Day Fiancé's James and Meitalia Solis

