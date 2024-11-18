90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Jenny Slatten is letting the world in on her husband Sumit Singh’s transformation. The couple met online in 2011 and got married in August 2021. While the couple’s 30-year age difference was a point of contention within Singh’s close-knit family in India, it looks like he’s changing up his look to appear almost as old as his wife.

Slatten recently took to her Instagram Story to share photos of her husband to see how much he has changed in a year. Slatten posted a collage featuring Singh’s pictures from November 2023 and November 2024. The first picture is taken at their home, while the more recent one shows him sitting in a restaurant as he flashes his big smile. However, fans can’t help but notice how mature Singh looks in the recent picture compared to 2023.

Sumit Singh Has Completely Changed His Wardrobe

Slatten often shares updates about the couple’s life on her social media, and Singh’s transformation over the last couple of months has been apparent. While Singh has changed his hair several times during his time on 90 Day Fiancé, that’s not all he has done this time around. The reality husband has completely changed his wardrobe and traded in his jeans and T-shirts for more formal button-downs.

Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh’s relationship has been through many ups and downs. For starters, their relationship started off on the wrong note when Singh catfished Slatten using someone else’s identity. He came clean to Slatten after four months of talking and Slatten chose to forgive him. However, the biggest obstacles in their journey were Singh’s parents, Anil and Sahna Singh, who refused to accept Slatten as their daughter-in-law. They even forced Singh to get married to another woman in India. However, Singh made it clear that he wanted to be with Slatten and ended up divorcing his first wife.

It Took a While for Singh’s Parents to Approve of Slatten

While Singh’s family initially disowned him for getting married to Slatten against their wishes, during the January 15, 2024, episode of 90 Day Diaries, it was revealed that they had finally come around. During a confessional, Singh shared that while it took his parents some time to accept the age difference between the couple, they finally understood his love for Slatten.

According to the reality star, his dad was the first one to welcome Slatten into the family. But it took his mom a little longer. During the episode, Sahna Singh shared that she has accepted the couple’s marriage and added: “As long as they’re happy, we’re happy too.” Slatten also took the opportunity to express how happy and grateful she was for the arguments with her in-laws to finally end.

