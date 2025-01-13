Paola Mayfield first captivated audiences as the fiery Colombian seeking love in 90 Day Fiancé Season 1, but her journey since those early days has been nothing short of extraordinary. Once an unfit partner adjusting to life in the United States, Mayfield has undergone a dramatic transformation, emerging as a powerhouse in the wrestling world. Known now as "The Colombian G.O.A.T.," she is proving her mettle in the Women of Wrestling (WOW) promotion and inspiring fans with her remarkable evolution.

Moving to the United States in 2013 to marry Russ Mayfield wasn’t an easy transition for Paola. The shift in lifestyle and diet posed unexpected challenges. Coming from Bogotá, Colombia, where fresh fruits and home-cooked meals were staples, she found herself indulging in fast food and convenience meals. These changes, combined with the stress of filming 90 Day Fiancé, led to weight gain and a lack of energy.

From Reality TV to the Wrestling Ring

Image via Amazon Studios

Paola recalls a pivotal moment at Lake Hefner in Oklahoma City, where she struggled to complete a simple run. “I couldn’t even run around the lake,” as mentioned in an interview by Muscle & Fitness. “I realized I wasn’t taking care of myself.” Determined to turn her life around, she began a fitness journey that would eventually change her life. Over time, Paola pushed herself to conquer the nine-mile stretch around Lake Hefner, breaking the distance into manageable goals. “The first time, I ran six miles. Then seven. Finally, I made it the full nine miles,” she said. This persistence ignited her passion for fitness and set her on the path to becoming a pro wrestler.

In 2021, inspired by the wrestling biopic Fighting with My Family, Paola took the plunge into the world of professional wrestling. Her early days in the ring required her to prove she was more than just a reality TV star. “I know I got opportunities because of my background,” she admitted. “But when I step into the ring, I prove that I’m more than that. I love this business, and I’m willing to put my body on the line to give a great show.” Paola’s hard work and dedication paid off. In January 2024, she won The GOAT, a competition series on Amazon Prime, solidifying her status as a reality-TV icon turned wrestling sensation. By September, she had signed with WOW—Women Of Wrestling, where she now competes against formidable opponents like The Beast.

A Champion In The Making

To prepare for the physical demands of wrestling, Paola shifted her lifestyle once again. While she previously followed a vegan diet, she incorporated responsibly sourced meat to support her muscle-building and recovery needs. This change allowed her to maintain a lean physique while fueling her grueling workouts. Her training regimen includes heavy lifting with a focus on hypertrophy, aiming for progressive overload to build strength. After gym sessions, she often runs five to ten miles to enhance her stamina and endurance. “I want to be the champion,” she says, expressing her ambition to climb the ranks and become the next WOW Women’s Champion.

Paola’s journey is a testament to resilience and reinvention. “It doesn’t matter when you start, as long as you start with the right intentions,” she says. “You can accomplish anything and make it big.” Her television debut with WOW—Women Of Wrestling happened on January 4, 2025, airing on Pluto TV and in national syndication. Fans of wrestling and reality TV alike are eagerly awaiting to see what’s next for "The Colombian G.O.A.T."

From a struggling newcomer in 90 Day Fiancé to a wrestling superstar with aspirations of championship gold, Paola Mayfield has redefined what it means to overcome obstacles and chase dreams. As her Instagram bio proudly proclaims: The winner of The GOAT on #Amazonprime 🐐 OG of 90DF #TLC & Pro Wrestler. Paola Mayfield is just getting started. You can stream WOW- Women of Wrestling on Pluto TV or YouTube TV.

The GOAT Release Date May 9, 2024 Cast Daniel Tosh , Kristen Doute , Joey Sasso , Teck Holmes , Reza Farahan , Jill Zarin , C.J. Franco , Alyssa Edwards , Tayshia Adams Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 1 Streaming Service(s) Amazon Freevee Directors Michael Shea Showrunner Bill Dixon Expand

