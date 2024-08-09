The 90 Day Fiancé franchise is one of the greatest reality shows to hit the TLC network. The show first premiered in 2014 and focused on Americans who were bringing their international lovers back to the US via a K-1 visa. Applying for a K-1 visa meant the couple had 90 days in America to get married, otherwise, they'd have to go back to their home countries. In the last 10 years, the sensational series has turned into an epic franchise with over 20 spin-offs.

Each of those spin-offs focuses on an aspect of international love, K-1 visas, and scammers, all while becoming an integral part of reality TV. However, as the series has gone on, it's gained its infamous reputation mainly from cringe-worthy moments, filled with tumultuous stars and unfiltered thoughts. Some of those unfiltered thoughts have turned into memorable quotes that the franchise hasn’t been able to live down. Here are the best quotes from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, encapsulating the wild, humorous, and raunchy tone of the series.

10 Danielle Jbali

Season 2

Mohamed Jbali’s feelings, or rather lack thereof, were evident to everyone except Danielle Jbali. The single mom of four thought she had finally found the love of her life. Only when it came time for their nuptials, Mohamed refused to kiss his bride under the guise of observing a Muslim holiday. In less than a year of marriage, the couple split up and were headed toward divorce.

Danielle was upset though and was convinced the villainous 90 Day Fiancé star cheated on her. She showed up in Miami to confront him and his infidelities. Danielle hoped they could communicate and figure out their situation together, but Mohamed wasn't interested. She finally caught on and saw Mohamed for who he was. At that moment, she threw the binder full of proof of his cheating as she yelled, "You're a user, Mohamed!"

9 Big Ed Brown

'Before the 90 Days,' Season 4

Before Big Ed Brown appeared on the series, he had been single for a couple of decades. Being out of the dating game for all those years meant Big Ed didn't know how to talk to women, which was obvious based on how he interacted with his love interests. Over the years, he thought gifting Listerine and demanding his engagement ring back in every fight was a proper way to treat a woman.

He also thought mediocre compliments were enough to keep any woman satisfied. Big Ed's girlfriend at the time, Rosemary Vega, knew better. The couple went to a lovely resort with beautiful scenery. Smitten, Rose commented on the ambiance. Her comment prompted one of the most iconic lines of the 90 Day Fiancé series, as Big Ed tried to flip it and announced to Rosemary that she was his “best view.” The single mom wasn't impressed because her response was “neeeh.”

8 Angela Deem

'Before the 90 Days,' Season 3

Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi have been together for a few years and have experienced many issues throughout their relationship. One in particular began in the early stages of their relationship. Michael really wanted to have children. However, 58-year-old Angela didn't have the best chance of conceiving again. The couple had a few options. From adoption to IVF, the duo explored all the potential routes, but there was one Michael preferred the most.

With surrogacy, the couple could use Michael's sperm and Angela's daughter's egg to keep the heritage as close as possible. The only issue now was to convince Angela's daughter, Skyla. She had the perfect argument lined up, though. All she needed was the egg. Skyla didn't need to carry the baby as Angela could "tote it," almost as if it were as simple as lugging a bag around.

7 Michael Ilesanmi

'Before the 90 Days,' Season 2

To be fair, both Angela and her husband Michael have had their share of hilarious moments. Michael, who is usually laid back, has blessed the series with a handful of unforgettable one-liners. Another one shared between the two was when the couple was driving around in Nigeria. Angela was sleeping in the passenger seat when Michael moved her bag to the backseat.

Only Michael, trying to drive at the same time, accidentally hit the Happily Ever After? star on the side of her face. In true Angela fashion, she huffed and claimed that Michael was going to give her a black eye. Except Michael misunderstood her. Confused, glancing from the road back to Angela, he asked “What black guy?” in one of the series’ most hilarious moments.

6 Larissa Lima

Season 6

Larissa Lima wasn't an innocent bystander by any means. She enjoyed enraging Colt Johnson and his mother, Debbie Johnson, just as much as they enjoyed riling her up. Every once in a while, one of them will reach their breaking point. In 90 Day Fiancé Season 6, Colt officially proposed to Larissa, who was beyond excited about their engagement. Although Debbie and Larissa weren't best friends and didn't get along well, they went dress shopping together.

Their experience didn't go well because Larissa's expensive taste took precedence over being mindful of Colt's budget, as usual. After shopping, Larissa and Debbie returned home, where Colt planned a BBQ with his extended family. However, the family BBQ wasn't the solution the Happily Ever After? star hoped it would be. Once Larissa felt like the entire family was ganging up on her about her attitude, she hilariously and alarmingly shouted from the staircase, “All who is against the queen shall die.”

5 Usman 'Sojaboy' Umar

'Before the 90 Days,' Season 5

34-year-old Usman ‘Sojaboy’ Umar always had the hots for older women. He first appeared in the franchise interested in Baby Girl Lisa Hamme, a woman over 20 years older than him. They got married but divorced a short while after. When their whirlwind romance didn't work out, Usman moved on to date Kimberly Menzies, a single mom in her 50s. The couple didn't have much in common either, and they had their fair share of red flags.

She had a similar jealous personality to his ex. She was also too old to have more children, which was crucial to Usman. Plus, the Before the Other Way star thought it was acceptable to comment on Kim's body and weight. In fact, the first time the couple met at the airport, Usman memorably and unashamedly admitted that Kim had a “little more belly” than he had thought.

4 Andrei Castravet

'Happily Ever After?' Season 4

Andrei Castravet's reckless personality had always been the source of turmoil within the Potthast family. It didn't matter who he was talking to or what he was talking about, Andrei always seemed like a harsh soul. A moment that truly highlighted his brash personality was when the pregnant Elizabeth ‘Libby’ Potthast came home after working on an episode of Happily Ever After? and attempted to talk to Andrei about him working with her father.

Working while pregnant and the idea of raising a family with only her income was taking a toll on her. In true Andrei fashion, he simply wasn't having it. So, the 90 Day Fiancé star closed the argument with one of the most iconic lines of the franchise by saying, “Don't terrorize me with your pregnancy.”

3 Mike Youngquist

'Happily Ever After?' Season 6

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva seemed to get along well and had a lot in common during their first appearance in Season 7. However, once Natalie got to America, their relationship shifted. They didn't seem to connect in the same way. Plus, Natalie and Mike's mother, Trish, didn't get along well either. Mike wasn't sure that he still wanted to marry the Ukrainian native, but he changed his mind a day before the visa expired.

Natalie, however, changed her mind six months into their relationship. In the middle of the night, she packed her bags and moved in with a friend. They returned later to collect Natalie's belongings, but her friend claimed she needed to use the bathroom. Mike saw right through it, though. As any suitable host would, the Happily Ever After? star allowed her to use the bathroom, but the way he said, “Use the bathroom, take my wife, it's all good” combined with his pained expressions was timeless.

2 Jihoon Lee

'The Other Way,' Season 1

Over the years, many 90 Day Fiancé stars have expressed their preference for a bidet. To some, a bidet is an absolute necessity that cannot be negotiated, which is similar to how Jihoon Lee felt. In 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, a pregnant Deavan Clegg flies to Korea to marry the love of her life. Traveling abroad meant she got to see what her fiancé's home looked like and how he lived.

Visiting him would also mean Deavan would soon learn more about Jihoon's bidet preferences. As he showed her around his home, she realized there was something different about the toilet, it had extra buttons. The Other Way star would learn two things that day. First, she would discover that the buttons were for the bidet feature. Second, she learned that Jihoon's "whole family anal so clean" thanks to the bidet.

1 Andrei Castravet

'Happily Ever After?' Season 6

Since Andrei moved from Moldova, he's had difficulty fitting in with Libby's family. Libby's sisters were not a fan of his brash and condescending attitude. They didn't like how Andrei treated their father or how Libby was the primary provider for a while, either. The Potthast's were also not happy about the role Andrei played in the family business. As a result, the family would look for any qualms to pick a fight over.

This time in Happily Ever After? Season 6, the fight started over the family business at their daughter Ellie's birthday party. However, it quickly shifted and ended over cultural birthday cake traditions. Once again, the Happily Ever After? star had enough of the Potthast's and their unwarranted drama. Reaching his boiling point, Andrei shouted at everyone to leave his “f***ing birthday house” since no one wanted the sweets in their bellies.

