90 Day Fiancé star Sarper Guven has just gotten his K-1 visa approved, but he doesn’t want to move to the U.S. anymore! During the November 4, 2024, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, his partner Shekinah Garner broke the news by donning a special outfit and Guven’s favorite wig. She then pulled out her phone to show Guven the email approving his visa. But in a confessional, Guven shared that he wasn’t as excited as she was.

Guven was visibly upset as Garner hugged him and expressed how happy she was. However, what she didn’t know was that Guven was planning on proposing to her in Turkey. He hoped that the two of them could then live in his home country instead of moving ahead with the K-1 visa. Guven admitted that he “always” wanted them to live in Turkey and believed that he could change his partner’s mind. “I am totally loyal to her and want to make her happy here,” added Guven while claiming that he “never” wanted the American dream.

The only person Guven had confided in about his plan was his cousin Füsun, who also believed that it was a bad idea. After Guven showed his cousin the outfit he was planning to wear to the proposal, she told the cameras that it was an extremely long shot. In her exact words: “I’m not sure about how she feels, obviously. But I don’t think that she is going to change her mind because of this proposing ceremony.”

Guven and Garner Have a Special Way of Staying Loyal to Each Other

Close

Sarper Guven and Shekinah Garner have a unique way of keeping their relationship interesting. During the November 3, 2024, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, they dressed up as other people and decided to role-play. During a confessional, Guven revealed that role-playing is an important part of their relationship that keeps it alive. “Right now, I’m with only one girl, but it seems like different girls,” he added while talking about the different characters his partner plays for him.

In the episode, Guven playfully transformed into a character wearing a low-cut shirt and a headscarf and danced for Garner, who sported a bold blonde wig. The couple seemed to be having a great time with each other. Previously, Guven has vowed to delete his past and remain loyal to Garner, and this is his way of staying committed to her while spicing things up occasionally.

After Guven’s suggestive strip tease, he tells the cameras that his Garner loves it when he dances for her. And that became extremely obvious when Guven asked his partner to wait for her in the bedroom while he went outside to ensure that their dog Adonis stayed outside the room during their exclusive couple time.

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is currently airing on TLC every Sunday. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC GO.

