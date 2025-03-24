On the March 23, 2025, episode of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, audiences saw Sarper Güven relocating from Turkey to the United States to begin his new life with Shekinah Garner. However, things aren’t quite going as planned. Their hopes for a seamless 90-day countdown to the altar quickly became tense as the Turkish playboy compared his fiancée’s Los Angeles apartment to a prison. On the other end of the spectrum, Garner is not quite ready to begin trusting her fiancé just yet.

Güven, at once, began by criticizing the small size of her apartment and lack of a bidet — he did it by talking to Garner’s dog Adonis, and satrically told him, “We’ll be inmates, together!” His frustrations mounted upon learning that Garner actually uses the first floor as a workspace, and that he would have to vacate the premises whenever clients arrive. Cooking is off-limits too, for the same reason, and that’s primarily where Güven’s first impressions stemmed from.

Despite their challenges, Garner, however, still remains hopeful they can bridge their differences in time. Her biggest concern, however, is Sarper’s past — he claimed to have been intimate with nearly 3,000 women, and that raises serious questions about his ability to remain faithful. Shekinah explained that consistency is key and urged Güven to prove he is trustworthy by being open and honest in every situation. He, on the other hand, grew frustrated, insisting he had already done his best to earn her trust in the following words:

“If she never get rid of that insecurities, if she never let me feel the freedom that I want, I will destroy everything, all bridges and go back [to Turkey].”

Sarper Güven Recently Said That He’s Learning to “Behave” With Shekinah Garner