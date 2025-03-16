90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple Sarper Güven and Shekinah Garner have had quite the journey, and despite all that they’ve been through, they’re still thankfully together. Recently, however, Güven gave an interview in which he admitted that he feels like he’s been living at the extreme ends of the happiness spectrum after leaving his life in Turkey.

On March 14, 2025, Güven and Garner both had a brief chat with PEOPLE and shared how the two of them are adjusting to their new life in the U.S. Güven, a personal trainer and fitness coach, is of the view that he had a peaceful life back in Turkey, but being in the U.S. on K-1 visa and not having a bank account or the ability to work really affects him. He went on to share his two cents about the whole situation in the following words:

“I came here. I made a big gamble with my life. I left everything behind. I left an independent, free life. I have nothing here. I have nothing. And this is only for a woman. If somebody told me two years ago that I would change that much from a bad boy to this, I would laugh at them with my ass. But it happened for her, and that is the proof of love.”

Güven has previously admitted to having a body count of nearly 3,000 women. So before he moved to the U.S., both Garner and Güven specifically thought that the biggest problem in their relationship would be him being monogamous. However, according to the fitness coach, that hasn’t been a problem in the slightest.

Sarper Güven Was a Relationship Virgin Before Shekinah Garner