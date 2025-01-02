Sarper Güven has become one of the break-out stars of 90 Day Fiancé in recent years, and it looks like his run with the franchise will continue as he’s moved to the U.S. to be with his fiancé, Shekinah. The couple originally joined 90 Day: The Other Way in 2023 and quickly captivated audiences with their drama. Shekinah, a 41-year-old esthetician, was attempting to make a move to Turkey to be with Sarper, a 43-year-old model who was proud of his womanizing ways. This led to a lot of conflicts, some of which were pretty bizarre, like when Sarper refused to get rid of his bottle collection that represented the women he’s slept with.

While their drama may not make for a healthy relationship, it’s been perfect for reality TV, which explains why ff. But TLC should think bigger than another 90 Day spin-off. They have an opportunity to capitalize on Sarper’s popularity by giving him his own show. They’ve done that with popular castmates from 90 Day Fiancé before, like The Family Chantel. But if Sarper gets his own spin-off, there’s one person who shouldn’t be featured on the show – Shekinah. Here us out.

Sarper Has Had A Redemption Arc

Image from TLC

When they were first introduced on the franchise, it was easy for fans to side with Shekinah over Sarper. The show’s editing didn’t do much to paint him in a good light. Think of the footage of Sarper weighing Shekinah to see if she met his ideal scale number, or all the times he bragged about sleeping with thousands of women. It didn’t seem like Sarper was really ready for a committed relationship as he struggled to leave his single ways behind him.

But this past season, fans saw a different side of Sarper, one that helps explain why Shekinah wants to be with him so badly. He finally relinquished and got rid of his little black book as well as the alcohol collection. He immersed Shekinah in his family and accepted her demand that he no longer train female clients, even though it slashed his income. He also proposed to Shekinah, despite being hesitant to get married.

Perhaps the biggest sign Sarper is changing is when he agreed to move to the U.S. The revelation came at the most recent tell-all, where he said that he never wanted to come to America, but finally decided to do so when Shekinah couldn’t adjust to Turkey. It also didn’t help that she can’t work there, leaving them in a tricky financial situation. Now, the couple are in the U.S. and fans can expect to see them walk down the aisle in future seasons, given the restrictions of the K-1 visa.

Sarper Needs A Chance To Reclaim His Reputation

Now that Sarper is adjusting to life in America, it would be a chance for a great spin-off. There are plenty of storylines production could focus on that aren’t about his relationship. As a fitness enthusiast, it could explore Sarper establishing his personal training and modeling career in California. But what it shouldn’t do is emphasize his romance with Shekinah.

That’s no shade to Shekinah – fans love her just as much as Sarper, and the couple wouldn’t be as popular if it weren’t for their dramatic (and slightly toxic) dynamic. But right now, fans only know Sarper as one half of the couple. A spin-off featuring only Sarper would be a chance for him to reclaim his reputation. He could prove that he’s more than his womanizing ways and commitment issues; he has more to offer reality television.

Even though Sarper has a redemption arc, it needs to go further. The constant drama between him and Shekinah continues to paint him in a bad light. During the tell-all, Shekinah excitedly told cameras that Sarper had designed her new nose for a rhinoplasty. Her co-stars seemed shocked, and their initial reaction was to question whether Sarper pressured her to look a certain way. He quickly interjected to defend himself, claiming he was actually against her going under the knife for the procedure, dismissing assumptions he tries to control how Shekinah looks.

Sarper and Shekinah could continue to allow fans into their personal life on 90 Day Fiancé, while also maintaining his own show. A spin-off featuring only Sarper doesn’t mean the end of Sarper and Shekinah, but simply the opportunity for more coverage and content. And, more importantly, a chance for him to take control of the narrative and his reputation.