90 Day Fiancé stars Sarper Güven and Shekinah Garner are going strong, but Güven is wondering what his life would look like if he didn’t swipe right on Bumble, as he shared that he does not know if he would date her if given the chance to go back. In a conversation with PEOPLE, the 90 Day Fiancé stars reflected on their relationship journey after Güven received his K-1 visa and moved to the United States from Turkey. Despite being a united couple, not everything was easy for the pair since his arrival. Given his lifestyle before they met, their relationship was always going to be tested.

“On our first date, I told her everything,” he shared with PEOPLE. “I was such a bad boy. I had such a life. I [sent] this message to her that I cannot be a serious guy for a relationship.”

“But he used that a lot of the time because a lot of women will look at that and take it as a challenge to be like, 'I want to be the one to change the bad boy,' " Garner chimes in. “I saw something in him, and I was like, he doesn’t really want to be this person forever. I felt like he was getting tired of that life.”

Garner did not look at their relationship as a “challenge,” as she was accepting of who he was. However, if he were given the chance to go back in time, Güven would not know if he could see himself with Garner today. “If I had a chance to go back two years ago, would I swipe right on Bumble? I don’t know. Probably.”

The ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Star Says His Life Was "Peaceful" Before Relationship