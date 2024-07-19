The 90 Day Fiancé reputation is based on its dramatic, tumultuous, hilarious, and downright savage moments. From the moment 90 Day Fiancé hit TLC screens, it was clear this reality show was in a different league. While the series started with more genuine fan favorites like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik, the cast members were all unique and one-of-a-kind. Some cast members like Paola Mayfield were simply more strong-willed and had no problems sticking up for themselves or their desires. Even though the family of Happily Ever After? star Russ Mayfield was uncomfortable with Paola's choice of clothing and dramatically different culture, she still stayed true to herself.

Other cast members like Danielle Jbali or Gino Palazzolo could be a little more timid and forgiving. They allowed their partners to walk all over them, even though their malicious intentions were clear. However, if pushed enough, they too would stick up for themselves and tread through their murky relationship waves. Other cast members like Anny Roberts and Annie Suwan's quick-witted humor also brought an interesting element to the franchise. Some of these iconic moments live rent-free in fans’ heads. With over 20 spin-offs and being on air for over 10 years, there's certainly no shortage of savage moments within the franchise. Here are some of the most memorable savage moments of the 90 Day Fiancé series and why.

10 "Vanessa Is Watching the Cats"

Debbie Johnson

If there's one thing Debbie Johnson hates most on this earth, it's any woman who tries to make a comfy spot in Colt Johnson's heart. She's also not above doing whatever it takes to make said woman uncomfortable. There's only room for one woman in Colt’s life, and that's Debbie. She proved that time and time again, but the instance that takes the cake was when they traveled to Brazil to meet Jess Caroline Hanvey.

Jess and Colt were a fairly new item, and a tumultuous one at that. She was jealous of Colt's friend and now wife, Vanessa Guerra. Debbie knew this and on their first night in Brazil, she casually let it slip that she had spoken to Vanessa, who was looking after the cats. The damage was done. Jess lost it. A shoe hit Colt and Debbie was on her way to getting exactly what she wanted. The 90 Day Fiancé cast members didn't last much longer than that.

9 Natalie Dramatic Departure On Motorized Scooter

Natalie

Ashley Martson refused to believe that Jay Smith was cheating on her. She had been cheated on before, but she was sure that Jay and their relationship were different. Her friend Natalie wasn't as quick to believe in Jay. She was convinced Jay was cheating on Ashley and her best friend was living in a land of delusions. This led to several arguments between the two. Finally, Ashley had enough and blocked Natalie from social media.

Natalie still had a few things left to say, so she went to confront Ashley, hoping to knock some sense into her friend, but she was only met with more resistance. Then Jay went outside, and the situation got more messy. All three 90 Day Fiancé cast members started arguing and yelling, but Natalie realized the conversation wouldn't get better. So, she sped away on her motorized scooter in one of the most dramatic exits seen in the series.

8 "It was Normal"

Ximena Morales

Ximena Morales and Mike Berk were an unlikely couple from the beginning. They had a 10-year age gap. Mike didn't know a lick of Spanish, and he was inexperienced, especially compared to the single mom of two. He was messy and enjoyed farting and burping. The 90 Day Fiancé star also didn't know how to cook, essentially making him the third child for Ximena to look after.

Between Mike's inexperience and his dirty habits, their relationship making it to a second season was surprising. Especially since the Before the 90 Days couple didn't see eye to eye about their first time being intimate. In their confessional together, Mike claimed their evening together was magical and that Ximena “knocked it out of the park.” The Before the 90 Days star Ximena, on the other hand, concluded that "it was normal," and "Nothing out of this world."

7 "You c** Fast"

Memphis Smith

Memphis Smith and Hamza Moknii were another couple who had problems in the bedroom. The 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple would meet for the first time, marry, and have their honeymoon the month that Memphis was in Tunisia. However, she had one requirement: the two needed to be sexually compatible. Despite Hamza's mom's wishes, Hamza was intimate with Memphis the first night she stayed in their home.

The next morning, the mission appeared to be a success. Hamza woke up looking happy and fulfilled, despite his mother finding them in the room together. However, Memphis wasn't satisfied. Later that day, she pulled Hamza to the side to talk about his bedroom efforts. In her confessional she claimed she "batted an eye" and it was done. To Hamza, though, she outright told him, “you c** fast.” In his confessional, the 90 Day Fiancé cast member suggested he couldn't help it, since Memphis had some lovely assets.

6 "Stop Being Lazy"

Azan Tefou

The relationship between Azan Tefou and Nicole Nafziger was filled with many unintentionally hilarious and savage moments. This duo became infamously known once Azan admitted he was only 55% attracted to Nicole. A big part of his lack of attraction was her weight and poor eating habits. Throughout their entire relationship, Azan tried to make Nicole more active and try different foods. This led to a torturous hot trek through the desert.

Nicole tried to be a good sport and stay positive, but it was so hot, and she realized the hill was steeper than she realized during the day. The sound of her patting and heaving as they climbed the hill echoed through TV screens everywhere. An unimpressed Azan only kept pushing her more, as if he were her personal trainer. At one point, he even told the Happily Ever After? star that she needed to "stop being lazy." If only she did more exercise, the climb up the desert hill would be a piece of cake.

5 "Okay, Sparkles"

John McManus

The Jibri Bell on the 90 Day Fiancé and the Jibri that showed up at the Tell All seemed to be two different people. While Jibri could be self-centered and careless, he took it beyond during the Tell All, turning it into The Jibri Show. Jibri spent most of Season 9 Tell All, telling all the rest of the cast members off. He told Ariela Weinberg that her jealousy was over the top and that she needed to give Biniyam Shibre some breathing room.

Then Jibri got confrontational with Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween. When they tried to support Ari and Bini, Jibri attacked them and claimed their marriage wouldn't last either. Backstage, John, Happily Ever After? star Patrick's brother, had enough and told Jibri off. Since his feelings were hurt, Jibri didn't want to film with John anymore, which didn't bother him at all. John simply fired back, “Okay, Sparkles,” referring to Jibri's twinkling metallic Tell All outfit.

4 Diarrhea Shouldn't Stop You

Sadhna Singh

Jenny Slatten always had a tough time fitting in with her husband, Sumit Singh's family. Their age gap was a major concern for his family. Their vastly different cultures were another big concern for them. Sumit's family was never shy about how they felt about her, either. Their honesty and forwardness only created a bigger wedge between them and the couple.

Their disconnect was even more evident when Jenny was suffering from stomach problems. Her mother-in-law Sadhna Singh wasn't empathetic, though. Instead, she didn't think diarrhea should stop The Other Way star Jenny from going about her day. According to Sadhna, even with “3,4,5 cases of diarrhea” she can “manage all” her duties.

3 Punto vs P****

Nicole Jimeno & Chantel Everett

Chantel Everett's trip to the Dominican Republic with her then-husband, Pedro Jimeno, was an awkward vacation. To make matters worse, Chantel, Pedro's sister, Nicole Jimeno, and his mom, Lidia Morel, couldn't find common ground. The entire vacation was tense and awkward, which led to a screaming match between Chantel and Nicole. In the heat of the passion, Chantel misheard Nicole.

She asked Nicole to clarify, but Pedro's sister fed into it, letting Chantel think the worst. This caused Chantel to start clapping as she hurled a slew of insults at Nicole, who just cunningly accepted them. It's hard to determine who was more savage in this moment: conniving Nicole, who enjoyed watching Happily Ever After? star Chantel rile herself up, or Chantel, who clapped and waved around insults as she stormed off.

2 The Backup Hat

Gino Palazzolo

Gino Palazzolo had this weird fascination with his hat. Over the years, it's become his signature accessory. His then-girlfriend Jasmine Pineda, however, wanted to see him without a hat on, and Gino wasn't playing the game. Jasmine would find a way, though. About halfway through the season, Jasmine learned that Gino sent her nude photos to his ex. A heartbroken and distraught Jasmine disappeared for the day to collect her thoughts.

Only she came back with a vengeance. When Jasmine returned, she cornered Gino in their room at the resort, screaming and crying. He betrayed her in the worst way, and she wanted to return the favor. She leaned over the bed and snatched the hat off Gino's head. Only 90 Day Fiancé cast member Gino was weirdly prepared because he pulled a backup hat out of his bookbag and placed it right on his head without missing a beat.

1 Translator Fails

Jihoon

Many 90 Day Fiancé stars need a translator or an app to help them navigate their relationships. Jihoon Lee was one of those stars. In The Other Way Season 2, Jihoon was having a heated discussion with his family and Deavan Clegg about his spending habits. Devan wasn't convinced Jihoon could care for their small family in South Korea because he was not financially responsible to begin with.

To prove he was responsible, he explained his mother had his money so he wouldn't spend it. In Korean, The Other Way star Jihoon explained the misunderstanding and apologized to the translator. However, the translator mistakenly (or perhaps more accurately) changed the apology from “I was afraid of making another mistake. I didn’t want to waste that money” to “I’ll make another mistake, I’ll waste that money again.”

