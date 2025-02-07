Watching 90 Day Fiancé these days is like watching a trainwreck. As the seasons go on, and TLC starts getting more creative with their casting, adding various spinoffs, the relationships on the show get more and more tumultuous. Take Loren Allen and Faith Gatoc Tulod from this past season of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days as an example. I think they are probably the worst couple the franchise has ever seen. Loren allegedly cheated on Faith and contracted gonorrhea. He was clearly using Faith for money or to restart his life in the Philippines after going broke and being homeless in the States. To make matters worse, he never mentioned his ex-wife and two children on the show. Don't get me wrong, the pair made for fantastic TV — but throughout the season, I couldn't believe what I was watching.

It got me thinking back to Season 1. Back when the show actually felt like reality television and not watching overdramatic storylines made up by production for good TV. That's when I started to do my research on Season 1 — and what I found out you'll never believe. Every couple from Season 1 is still married today. When I think about it, it makes sense. In 2014, reality TV was not what it is today. Nobody was playing a character or following a scripted storyline. Their intentions were all real — to make it work even though their partner lives across the world. Now, TLC hires couples with huge red flags, major conflicts, and shocking secrets. It makes for better ratings but not a better relationship. The stats prove this — the number of couples that are still together today goes down and down as the seasons go on.

Where Are The '90 Day Fiancé' Season 1 Couples Now?