90 Day Fiancé is finally back for another dramatic season! A household TLC franchise, Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé returns with five new couples and one returning couple as they take a huge leap of faith in their romantic pursuits. These long-distance lovers receive the chance to physically be with each other for 90 days as they learn more about themselves and their relationship.

But these international couples have a lot of burdens on their plate, from cultural barriers, headstrong families, past tensions, and even shocking personality traits. By the end of their time window, these couples will have to make the hard choice to either tie the knot or break it off.

Here’s everything we know so far about 90 Day Fiancé Season 10.

When Is '90 Day Fiancé' Season 10 Coming Out?

90 Day Fiancé makes a return for Season 10 on Sunday, October 8th at 8PM ET/PT on TLC.

Is There A Trailer for '90 Day Fiancé' Season 10?

The 90 Day Fiancé Season 10 trailer was released by TLC on September 13, 2023, offering a glimpse of the couples who may or may not tie the knot at the end of the series. The smooth and charismatic Robert is head over heels for Sophie but worries that his humble background might clash with her “spoiled rich girl tendencies.” Ashley and Manuel got engaged after a week, but Ashley has yet to be fully honest about her background (like the fact that she’s a witch).

Justin and Nikki go way back: they got engaged 15 years ago when they had their first K-1 visa but broke things off since they weren’t quite as mature yet. Anali is about to meet Clayton for the first time in America but isn’t too happy that he lives with his mom in a cramped apartment. As for Nick and Devin, not everyone is happy about their blossoming relationship.

Meanwhile, a familiar couple returns to the world of 90 Day Fiancé. Gino and Jasmine, who first debuted on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, finally have the chance to make their relationship work after several previous visa-related hurdles.

Highlighting a new set of problems pushing them to confront the harsh truths about their relationship is the ultimate test of love. With the clock ticking with every high and low of their evolving romance, these couples will need to make up their mind before time runs out.

Who Are the Couples in '90 Day Fiancé' Season 10?

Check out the 6 couples starring in 90 Day Fiancé Season 10:

Jasmine (36, Panama) and Gino (52, Michigan)

Having appeared in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise before, the couple finally makes a return after dealing with Jasmine’s visa process back in Panama.

Sophie (23, United Kingdom) and Robert (32, California)

Ultra-fab Sophie first met Rob on social media and is all set to experience the luxurious Los Angeles life she’s hoping for. But upon learning that Robert’s life is anything but grand, Sophie is having second thoughts.

Manuel (34, Ecuador) and Ashley (31, New York)

After their meet-cute at a New Year’s Eve party, it was pretty obvious that they were just meant to be. But after Ashley graduated from college, she moved back to America and the relationship was no more. 10 years later, the couple tried to take a spin on their relationship again.

Nick (30, Australia) and Devin (23, Arkansas)

Originally born and raised in South Korea, Nick was working in Sydney when he fell in love with small-town girl Devin. But cultural differences prove to be a problem, especially with Devin’s large and opinionated family in the way.

Justin (36, Moldova) and Nikki (47, New Jersey)

With 17 years of history, Justin and Nikki have fallen in and out of love with each other several times. This time, the couple is taking a more serious approach, but with Nikki now identifying as transsexual, things take a turn when Justin finds it hard to accept her new identity.

Anali (26, Peru) and Clayton (29, Kentucky)

After talking to each other for quite some time through a language app, Anali decides to pursue Clayton. But hear language struggles aren’t the only problem. With Clatyon’s mom refusing to move out of his one-bedroom apartment, fiery tempers arise in the household.

What Is '90 Day Fiancé' Season 10 About?

Below is the official synopsis for 90 Day Fiancé:

90 Day Fiancé offers a unique look into the world of international dating and matrimony. Using a unique 90-day fiancé visa, the K-1 visa, foreigners will travel to the U.S. to live with their overseas partners for the first time. The couples must marry before their visas expire in 90 days, or the visiting partner will have to return home. They'll have to overcome language barriers, culture shock, and skeptical friends and family—all with a clock that starts ticking the moment they step foot on U.S. soil.

Season 10 of 90 Day Fiancé features six long-distance couples who are willing to cross land and sea with the hopes of marriage. Only given a limited period, these couples are forced to navigate the ebbs and flows of their love all while dealing with harsh realities that come with it. Although the show may come across as over-the-top during certain situations, 90 Day Fiancé goes to show the extra effort typically needed to make long-distance relationships work, especially when you’re from different countries. From language barriers to culture clashes, 90 Day Fiancé is a testament to a new kind of modern love - the kind that sees no borders.

Who Is Making the '90 Day Fiancé'?

90 Day Fiancé is helmed by production house Sharp Entertainment, a part of Sony Picture Television Nonfiction for TLC. Throughout the years, TLC has garnered a reputation for releasing a wide array of shows that highlight the unconventional sides of life, featuring captivating families, mind-blowing transformations, and heartwarming moments. From Long Island Medium, featuring the zesty psychic Theresa Caputo, to the notable (and some would say notorious) child beauty pageant series Toddlers & Tiaras, TLC takes audiences on an emotional journey exploring the power of human connection.

90 Day Fiancé first debuted on January 12, 2014. With nine seasons under the show’s belt (soon to be 10), the franchised has branched off with numerous spin-offs, including 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After, 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, and 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. While the show may not always be perfect at times, from its controversial cast members to the glorification of an American visa, the show’s long-running tenure shows just how popular the series is among its dedicated audience.

