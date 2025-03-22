The OG 90 Day Fiancé is back with almost a whole new crew, but I'm already noticing some similarities that have me begging the stars' in-laws to reconsider their involvement in K1 visas. 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 newcomer Greg Chillak is 35 years old and lives at home with his mom, Lucille, in Long Island. He's been engaged to his fiancé, Joan Kruchov, since 2023. Joan is now 27 and has flown from Uganda to marry Greg.

The couple hadn't had much screen time, especially since the season had just begun. However, I'm already noticing some major red flags. These red flags are especially evident when it comes to his connection with his mom and his lack of responsibilities. Overall, Greg is starting to remind me of another former 90 Day Fiancé franchise star, and I'm not sure why his mom or Joan, for that matter, are interested in entertaining his manchild antics.

'90 Day Fiancé's Greg Has Major Financial Issues