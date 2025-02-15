One of the most popular and beloved series on TLC is back for its triumphant 11th season. 90 Day Fiancé has been keeping fans entertained as a guilty pleasure series since 2014. The flagship follows couples with K-1 visas that allow foreign fiancés of US citizens to enter the United States with the requirement to marry within a 90-day window.

The drama is incoming in the latest season. The series will feature seven couples, and not everyone is new to viewers. With a mix of familiar faces, Season 11 of 90 Day Fiancé is destined to keep long-time fans glued to their screens. Season 11 will be making 90 Day Fiancé history with the series' first-ever throuple. With a mix of old and new, 90 Day Fiancé is bound to be one of the best yet.

What Is '90 Day Fiancé?'

90 Day Fiancé documents the ups and downs of prospective spouses as they embark on the 90-day journey to see if they will end up saying, "I do.' If the pair do not marry within the 90-day window upon 90 days of arriving in the United States, the foreign fiancé will be forced to depart the country immediately. Between challenges ranging from language barriers, culture shock, and pushback from loved ones, 90 Day Fiancé is like no other franchise in the history of reality television. It truly is in a league of its own.

When Does '90 Day Fiancé' Season 11 Premiere?

90 Day Fiancé Season 11 premieres Sunday, February 16th at 8:00 pm. New episodes will air weekly, every Sunday on TLC.

Is '90 Day Fiancé' Season 11 Premiering on TV?

Yes! 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 premieres on TLC on Sunday, February 16th at 8:00pm.

Is '90 Day Fiancé' Season 11 Streaming Online?

Yes, 90 Day Fiancé will be available to stream following its original airing on TLC. The series can be streamed on Max. Max is available for purchase a la carte, beginning at $9.99. Additionally, Max can be purchased via Disney Bundle. With ads, the Disney Bundle features, Disney+, Hulu, and Max, starting at $16.99 a month. Without ads, the same trio is available starting at $29.99 a month. Additionally, 90 Day Fiancé, as well as other TLC programming, can be streamed on Discovery+. Plans begin at $5.99 a month.

Is There a Trailer for '90 Day Fiance' Season 11?

There sure is! And boy, is it juicy. In the preview for the new series, everything starts off the way fans are used to. Couples connecting, very much in love, in their honeymoon phase. Whether they're seeing the American flag for the very first time or admitting they had been hit by Cupid's arrow, the teaser showcases the 90 Day Fiancé experience. And then the bomb is dropped where the series' first ever throuple is introduced to the world. Season 11 is going to be unlike any other season ever! The question does remain: "How does this work when you guys are already married?" It's a question that fans will be asking all season long as the premise for a throuple departs from the rules of the K-1 visa. Well, the word "divorce" is thrown out there. The deeper the trailer goes, the more drama that is bound to unfold. Who will make it to the altar? Hold on tight, Season 11 is going to be a bumpy ride.

Who Is Starring on '90 Day Fiancé' Season 11?

90 Day Fiancé will feature seven couples and trouble. New to 90 Day Fiancé include Stevi (Hattiesburg, MS) and Mahdi (Tehran, Iran), Mark (West Ossipee, NH) and Mina (Paris, France), Matt, Amani (San Diego, CA) and Any (Tijuana, Mexico), and Gregory (Islip Terrace, NY) and Joan (Kampala, Uganda). Returning to the series include Shekinah (Los Angeles, CA) and Sarper (Istanbul, Turkey), Shawn (Los Angeles, CA) and Alliya (Rio De Janiero, Brazil), and Jessica (Torrington, WY), and Juan (Cali, Colombia).

