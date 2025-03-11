90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way star Sarper Güven is finally opening up about his past claim of having slept with nearly 3,000 women. According to the reality star, his sexual history has actually strengthened his relationship with Shekinah Garner. While Shekinah has had her doubts about Sarper’s loyalty in the past, he believes that it’s all water under the bridge because other women no longer catch his attention. “I have a very chaotic past with that body count thing,” He believes his previous relationships help him stay committed to Shekinah. “But for a man, if the body count is high, it's a good thing for a relationship. Because right now, women can't tempt me."

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, the reality couple talked about their relationship and shared what it’s like to live together in Los Angeles after their long-distance relationship. Sarper admitted that his past has been “chaotic,” but argued that it keeps him committed to Shekinah. Despite attracting attention from other women, he insisted that he doesn’t care about any of it now. "Wherever I go women try to talk to me. I don't care how beautiful they are, how sexy. I don't care because I saw everything. I had the fantasy.” explains Sarper. However, he admitted that if he were in Shekinah’s shoes, he wouldn’t easily trust a man with his past either.

Shekinah, on the other hand, acknowledged that her and Sarper’s dynamic has changed since he moved to Los Angeles. She revealed that in Turkey, Sarper would take the lead. But now that he is in the U.S., she has to show him how things work in her world. She admitted that before Sarper’s move, she worried about how he would behave around other women in a city completely new to him. However, once he arrived, their trust in each other grew stronger. In Shenikah’s exact words: “ He's oblivious to anyone, and he's so hyper-focused on me.”

