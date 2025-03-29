Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven have been in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise for a few years now, but I feel like I'm seeing a different side to the American reality star. Garner and Güven first appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. Their original plan was for Garner to move to Turkey to be with him. For two seasons, they showcased their journey on the popular spin-off as Garner adapted herself to live abroad. Plans changed though. Instead, they decided that Güven would move to America. Their plans were successful and now Güven is in America on a K-1 visa and living on Garner's terms. However, I can't help but notice how the relationship has done a 180, and I'm not sure if it's much better than it was before.

The irony of the situation is astounding, and I don't understand how the couple doesn't recognize their role reversal. When Garner went to Turkey, she had a few simple requests to feel more comfortable and at home. She wanted a vanity and, more importantly, a new bed that didn't have the imprints of Güven's escapades. Garner wasn't happy when she first saw Güven's apartment and his disinterest in making accommodations for her. She often had an issue with everything, from his apartment to his career to his clientele. Yet, now that they are in America, they seem to be facing the same problems, as Güven is restricted to a tiny apartment with no space to themselves.

Shekinah Garner Didn't Make Real Accommodations for Sarper Güven