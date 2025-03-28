90 Day Fiancé's Shawn Finch has made a few valid points about his sexual preference in his confessionals, but I still think he's mostly at fault for the dynamic he's in with his fiancé. Shawn has been dating Alliya Batista for a few years now. When they first met, 90 Day Fiancé franchise star Shawn identified himself as mostly gay and, at the time, Alliya was known as Douglass.

Their dynamic has shifted now that Doug is Alliya full-time and her transition has led to a few concerns on Shawn's part. For instance, Shawn expressed his concern about not signing up for a relationship with a woman and their lack of a sex life. While I understand his point of view and think he does make a few valid arguments, I'm also infuriated by his actions that I think ultimately led him to this situation.

'90 Day Fiancé's Shawn's Preferences Are Understandable