90 Day Fiancé couple Sarper Guven and Shekinah Garner are experiencing a major role reversal and I think the Turkish native might be tolerating behavior he doesn't deserve. For the last few years, the couple have appeared on 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and Shekinah Garner has been the one to travel back and forth to meet the love of her life. From the moment the 90 Day Fiancé franchise couple first met, they haven't had the easiest time on screen. The Turkish native was a lady's man and his sexual history and connections with other women often came back to haunt them. He also liked to keep mementos from his escapades and did very little to make the born and raised American comfortable in his home. In the past, Güven came across as one of the most arrogant and selfish men in the franchise.

He genuinely seemed to care only about his own happiness while making Garner obey his rules. They often argued, which would occasionally result in one or the other walking away. Their last argument escalated to a physical point and I also didn't think the couple would reappear on the franchise. However, they both seemed to have found comfort in one another and their equally jealous personalities. Unfortunately, though, the dynamic in Turkey wasn't beneficial for them, so now they've decided to uproot to America. Now Güven’s in the hot seat, living in Garners space, following her rules, and meeting her friends, and the transition hasn't been going well.

'90 Day Fiancé's Shekinah's Friends Made Extreme Judgments