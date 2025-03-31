The latest season of 90 Day Fiancé is highlighting a throuples journey, but I think this storyline is rapidly turning into a disaster. Since they first appeared in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, I've been suspicious and concerned about their storyline. Matt and Amani Jlassi have been married for 10 years and have 2 children together. They met Any Aguirre on a vacation in Mexico and for the last year, the three of them have been exploring their intimate connections as a throuple.

So far, the three of them have been connected well. Any claims she feels "complete" when she's with both of them. Both Matt and Amani feel similarly and are in love with Any. In fact, since polyamory isn't legal in the United States, Matt and Amani are ready to divorce so one of them could marry Any. However, I'm realizing my initial impressions of this couple are correct, and they have a lot more to explore before they can make their plans work successfully.

The '90 Day Fiancé' Throuple Has No Boundaries