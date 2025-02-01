TLC just gave us a taste of what 90 Day Fiancé Season 11 will look like —and it seems this season will be a major letdown. This season will feature seven couples. Three of them are returning: one from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, the infamous Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven, and two couples from 90 Day Fiance: Love In Paradise, Jessica Parsons and Juan David Daza, as well as Shawn Finch and Alliya de Batista. Four couples this season are new: Mahdi and Stevi, Mark and Mina, Joan and Gregory, and in a never-before-seen twist, we will get a throuple: Matt, Amani, and Any. Watching the Season 11 trailer, we may be in for a boring season. The casting is not up to par, they are using the same repetitive 90 Day storylines, and the addition of a throuple might backfire.

The Season 11 Cast Is Not Who We Wanted to See