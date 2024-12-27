I've seen a variety of 90 Day Fiancé franchise couples over the years. Some were less memorable than others. Take 90 Day Fiancé Season 1 couple Louis and Aya Gattone or Season 2 couple Chelsea Macek and Yamir Castillo. There's no denying these couples had their memorable moments, such as when Aya needed to embrace Louis' children, ex-wife, and coparenting efforts. Or when Yamir gave up his music career to move to America.

Some of these stars fell to the wayside as more tumultuous duos took over and there's no denying that the franchise is full of tumultuous characters. Take Angela Deem, for instance. She's a 59-year-old Meemaw who berated her husband on national television for years. Her actions were so over the top that fans requested she be removed from the series several times. However, when I reflect on the series, there's one couple in particular that I think takes the cake and changed the way I and many others view international reality TV shows: Mohamed and Danielle Jbali.

'90 Day Fiancé's Star Mohamed Was the First Obvious “Scammer”

Image via TLC

Scammer might be a strong word to use, but there was something definitely off about Mohamed's actions toward Danielle. When he finally made it to America, he didn't treat her with respect and didn't seem interested in any sort of physical contact with Danielle. Even on their wedding day, he refused to seal their marriage with a kiss, claiming it would break the rules of the ongoing muslim holiday. While I understood his reasoning, I couldn't help but wonder in those moments if he was using his religion as more of an excuse. Then, within a year of getting married, Mohamed fled.

Coincidentally, he fled just in time for the arrival of his green card. Overall, Mohamed gave the franchise the ultimate set of red flags to be wary of. Since Danielle and Mohamed appeared in Season 2, viewers like myself were still unsure of what to expect, especially since most couples did well in the first season. However, it was obvious that this couple would be different from the moment they appeared on-screen. Ultimately, now, whenever I think about green card scammers, or I am searching for red flags about a new 90 Day Fiancé couple, I often compare them to Mohamed as he's provided a handbook full of red flags to be aware of.

'90 Day Fiancé' Star Mohamed Threw Inappropriate Low Blows