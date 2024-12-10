90 Day Fiancé star Michael Ilesanmi is looking forward to celebrating Christmas at his home in Houston after his messy split from Angela Deem in February 2024. The reality star previously lived with Deem in Georgia, however, packed up and moved to a completely new city for a fresh start after leaving her.

Now that Ilesanmi has a place of his own, and has found a new group of African American friends in the city, he wants to take things slow this holiday season. The reality TV star recently reposted a Reel to his Instagram story to share how he was planning on celebrating Christmas. The video features a man sitting on a couch with fairy lights wrapped around him as he holds a bottle of alcohol. So, it looks like that’s exactly what Ilesanmi will be doing.

The update comes while the reality star is embroiled in a legal battle with Deem, who is now claiming that Ilesanmi “fraudulently” married her. As reported by In Touch, Deem has filed for an annulment of their marriage and has claimed that Ilesanmi only married her to gain permanent resident status in the U.S. On the other hand, Ilesanmi has claimed that he left Deem because she was mentally and physically abusive toward him throughout their relationship.

Angela Deem Celebrated Her First Birthday After Split With Ilesanmi

Despite the ongoing legal dispute between the former couple, they seem to be moving on with their lives. Deem celebrated her 59th birthday in December 2024, and during the celebrations, she was spotted hanging out with a much younger man, TLC star Scott Wern. Wern took to Instagram to share photos of himself with Deem and wished her a happy birthday. In the caption, Wern wrote that he loved Deem and talked about all the great memories they have made together.

Around the same time, Deem shared an Instagram post on her story which said “The best revenge is letting them see they didn’t stop nothing.” Deem’s repost included her 3D avatar holding a birthday cake along with an emoji sticking its tongue out. While the reality TV star didn’t throw direct shade at anyone, fans couldn’t help but wonder if the post was directed toward her ex.

But this isn’t the first time Deem has taken to social media to share information about her life since her split from Ilesanmi. As reported by the fan account, @90dayfiance_alexa, In November 2023, the TLC celebrity went live on TikTok to engage with her fans. However, she was visibly drunk during the session and went on an unhinged rant about owning a gun and jumped between strange topics such as Taylor Swift, prison, and even the devil.

90 Days: The Last Resort airs every Monday on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC GO.

Your changes have been saved 90 Day: The Last Resort In 90 Day: The Last Resort, five couples from the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, teetering on the brink of separation, embark on an intensive retreat to salvage their relationships. Guided by professionals, they confront deep-seated issues such as trust, intimacy, and jealousy through group therapies and unique activities. Where to Watch Season All Season 1 Season 2 stream

rent

buy Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available stream

rent

buy Not available Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date August 14, 2023 Cast Ed Brown , Angela Deem , Kalani Faagata , Yara Zaya , Liz Woods , Jovi Dufren , Asuelu Pulaa , Michael Ilesanmi , Molly Hopkins , Kelly Brown , Jason Prendergast , Janie Lacy , Kolini Faagata , Petey Silveira , Reba Corrine Thomas , Gwen Eymard Main Genre Reality Seasons 2 YouTube Trailer https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0VdFe7Dh4h4 Network TLC Streaming Service(s) TLC GO Franchise(s) 90 Day Fiancé Expand

Watch on TLC GO