The Big Picture Rob and Sophie lack trust in each other, leading to bickering and issues.

Living apart helped them avoid jealous behavior and find calmness.

Both Rob and Sophie acted shady while separated, indicating a desire to be single.

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Rob Warne shared his breakup speech with Sophie Sierra, and while she might be heartbroken, the duo is probably better off apart. Season 8 is close to ending almost as abruptly as it started, with most couples on the verge of separating from their partners. Happily Ever After? couples Ashley Michelle and Manuel Velez argued about finances, secrets, and his family for the entire season. By the time they ended their segment, it was still unclear where all the money Ashley gave Manuel was going. Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda were still hashing out their eternal intimacy and financial issues. Even fan favorites Loren and Alexei Brovarnik were still bickering about plastic surgery in their last scenes together.

Additionally, newlyweds Rob and Sophie's segment is ending the same way it began: living apart in limbo. Sophie moved out again, which caused Rob to write a breakup speech about how his mental health couldn't handle their separation anymore. Sophie stormed into her friend's apartment, upset, and refused to say anything else. While the outcome may not be what they expected, breaking up might be for the best. Their time on Happily Ever After? Season 8 was spent living apart. When the couple were together, they lacked trust in one another, which caused Sophie to rummage through Rob's belongings for a second phone. Plus, they can't be together longer than a few hours without bickering. Although the newlyweds have barely been married a year, calling it quits might stop them from losing themselves completely.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. Release Date September 11, 2016 Cast Elizabeth Potthast , Andrei Castravet , Angela Deem , Paola Mayfield , Russ Mayfield , Michael Ilesanmi , Chantel Everett , Pedro Jimeno Main Genre Reality-TV Seasons 8

Sophie & Rob Lack Trust in One Another

Image via TLC

The biggest issue in their relationship is the lack of trust. While it's mostly Sophie who had trust issues with Rob after he "online cheated" numerous times, Rob did have a few concerns of his own. However, no matter how many times the Happily Ever After? Season 8 couple rehash their experiences and try to talk through their feelings, they end up right back at square one. Every time Sophie thought she was ready to move on, a new piece of information would aggravate the situation. The last straw was learning that Rob cheated on her with way more women than she thought he did. Once she learned that fact, she moved out so they could work on themselves. When it comes to moving out, jealousy between partners can either get better or worse. For the most part, living apart seemed to help the couple and bring out a calmer side to themselves.

Since they were separated and had more personal space, they didn't know what the other was doing at all times. This also meant that they didn't have to make up scenarios in their minds to answer questions their partner would avoid. Additionally, they couldn't look at each other's phones or eavesdrop since they were apart. This meant they weren't always trying to find the other in a lie or caught in the proverbial act. They weren't focused on each other's negative qualities when apart. This would change once they were together, though. For instance, once the Happily Ever After? star Sophie moved back in, the couple had a weird experience with the Bluetooth speaker and a ringing phone. Since no one had a clear answer about the phone situation, Sophie searched the house while he was gone to see if he was hiding a second phone. While there's a lot of damage done, it seems that their being together makes it harder for them to forgive and forget.

Rob and Sophie Constantly Argued Their Entire Segment

Aside from the couple lacking trust in one another, they also bickered the entire season. In truth, a lot of their bickering came from their lack of trust and rehashing the same problems that led them to their current state in the first place. They argued about online cheating and the weird situation with Rob's phone. However, the arguments were usually about silly stuff too, like how much toilet paper Sophie used, how many protein bars she ate, or what chores she needed to do around the house. Even when they went on a date to the Selfie Room or had drinks with Sophie's old friends to reconnect, the evenings took a sour turn after. Being together brought out the worst in each other.

Both Happily Ever After? stars Sophie and Rob were scrutinizing and micromanaging each other's behavior. They're living together based on assumptions and negative expectations, instead of looking for changes in each other. Considering they've both been through a lot together, brought outside baggage into their relationship, and still had their own resolved problems, their behavior is understandable. However, as a couple, they ought to believe the best in each other. If they cannot overcome the pain they've been through together, they're only going to continue putting each other through tough and awkward situations. They truly need to forgive and forget so they can move on, and rebuild their foundation, or they need to go their separate ways to avoid more damage.

Rob & Sophie Were Both Shady Living Apart

Image via TLC

Perhaps the biggest red flag of all was how both 90 Day Fiancé stars acted when they were separated and living apart. Since the beginning of their Happily Ever After? segment, Sophie had been living with her friend Kay. Except, the friendship lines between Kay and Sophie were a little blurred, causing many suspicions regarding their relationship. In Sophie and Rob's first appearance, she admitted that she was bisexual, so that reveal alone made Rob and viewers question their connection. Then some of Kay and Sophie's scenes together seemed a little out of place. For example, sharing the bed at the beginning of the season raised a lot of questions. Then Kay admitted in her interview that Sophie was her “b*tch” and if she could, she would live with Sophie forever, which also seemed like the hidden truth wrapped in a supportive comment.

Their relationship, stolen glances, and side comments seemed inappropriate for a recently married woman going through problems with her husband. On the other hand, the actions of 90 Day Fiancé star Rob appeared equally shady, especially on his birthday. Near the end of the season, Rob went to his hometown in Kansas to enjoy his special day, but caught himself cornered by a beautiful host who was obviously interested in him. Rob let her kiss him on the cheek, hug him, and hang around, despite still being a married man. Based on the show's editing, once Rob returned from Kansas, he broke up with Sophie, causing even more suspicions to arise regarding his fidelity. Overall, both of them acted shady and single when they were apart, suggesting that being single was exactly what they wanted.

In the end, neither Rob nor Sophie was completely innocent in this relationship. Both of them were guilty of not acting the most maturely. Rob had a knack for twisting situations, gaslighting Sophie, and blowing arguments out of proportion when he felt unheard. On the other hand, Sophie hid a few secrets of her own and ran away when their arguments became too heated. The couple may have been a good match a few years ago, but the pain they inflict on each other only gets more agonizing. They've been unable to resolve the underlying issues and now both stars are sensitive to any feedback from the other. Unless the two can truly learn to forgive and forget the other's mistakes and move on with an open mind, the 90 Day Fiancé couple will only continue to hurt each other and cause more damage.

90 Day Fiancé and its spin-offs series air on TLC, and are available to stream on Max.

Watch on Max