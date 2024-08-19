The Big Picture 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’s Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez are expecting their rainbow baby after enduring two miscarriages.

Hazziez, who initially didn't want more kids, now expresses love and excitement for the new addition.

The couple's journey, from disagreements on having kids to proposing with a baby onesie, showcases their strong bond.

When fans first heard 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After’s Shaeeda Sween talking about divorce in general a few days ago, people automatically assumed that she was somehow referring to her relationship with Bilal Hazziez. This sparked a chain of rumors about them separating on social media. However, the latest combined post on their Instagram has put all these rumors to rest for good — Sween is pregnant once again!

This piece of news becomes even more exciting when accounting for the fact that it’s the couple’s rainbow baby — the reality TV couple has had two miscarriages before. On top of that, since Hazziez already shares children with his previous wife, he was done with having kids until he met Sween, who married him after giving him an ultimatum to have kids with her.

It turns out, for someone who didn’t want to have any more babies at first, Hazziez feels quite the opposite about having kids than he did before meeting Sween. In the couple’s announcement video which was uploaded on August 15, 2024, on Instagram, Hazziez expresses his love and excitement for her wife’s pregnancy in the following words:

“This year, you’ve given us the most precious gift of all—our little one on the way. After experiencing two miscarriages, we are beyond excited for our new addition to the family.“

Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez’s Miscarriage Brought Them Together

While there’s nothing in the world as painful as losing a child, there’s sometimes a silver lining to things. In this case, the pain of miscarriage brought the couple closer together. Their journey first began in 90 Day Fiancé Season 9, and the two haven't been on the same page about having kids since day one!

But to go from Hazziez not wanting a baby to proposing to her with a baby onesie was no less than a fairy tale! Not to mention, to be able to navigate a relationship’s intricacies together, having miscarriages, and finally getting pregnant for the third time, it’s clear that the couple is now closer than they’ve ever been. The couple’s beautiful dynamics are evident in their music-video-inspired announcement as they get ready to become parents. It was Shaeeda’s dream to become a mother before her 40th birthday, and it appears her dream has been fulfilled.

