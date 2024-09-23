90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? stars Shaeeda Sween and Bilal Hazziez are addressing their alleged marital problems while they wait for the birth of their first child. After meeting on Facebook, Sween and Hazziez got married in December 2021. Since then, the two have been through many ups and downs. However, recent rumors suggested that the couple was heading toward a separation, especially since Sween hadn’t posted pictures with her husband for a while. But the reality TV couple is putting all the rumors to rest.

Shaeeda Sween jokingly shared her newfound marital issues with Hazziez on an Instagram Story. She told fans about telling her husband about being “ready for baby #2” while still pregnant with their first! Hazziez disapproved and looked at his wife like she was crazy. Sween joked about this being another one of their “marriage problems” to throw shade at their haters. Sween humorously added that her pregnancy hormones could be the culprit behind her unstable emotions, which was another jab at all the people criticizing her on the internet.

The 90 Day Fiancé couple is ecstatic about welcoming their rainbow baby since they previously suffered through two miscarriages. Their journey started with Bilal Hazziez not wanting any more children as he had two with his previous wife. However, he seems to be excited about their new baby boy, and his relationship with Sween is still going strong. Bilal Hazziez’s recent Instagram post for his wife’s birthday also confirms that the two are busy preparing for the birth of their baby.

Sween and Hazziez Have Been Through a Lot Together

The 90-Day Fiance couple have been through a series of challenges throughout their marriage because of their strong personalities. The problems began when the two got into an argument about signing a prenup during 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 9. Then, Hazziez didn’t want children with Sween, and he continued to delay their fertility treatment plans. Conceiving a child naturally was becoming more difficult for Sween because of her age. This led to a lot of tension between the couple.

When Shaeeda had figured out that Hazziez did not want to have a baby together, she gave him an ultimatum. The 90-Day Fiancé star threatened to leave him if he didn’t promise to have a child with her. Consequently, Hazziez proposed to Sween at the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Tell All with a baby onesie. After that, the couple has actually been doing well, apart from the unfortunate news of their two miscarriages.

The couple’s Instagram post in July 2024 about their second miscarriage expressed their deep sense of loss and solidarity with others facing the same situation. Thankfully, following the sad news, Sween and Hazziez’s life took a happy turn with their rainbow baby. Shaeeda Sween’s Instagram from September 20, 2024, announced that the couple is expecting a boy and are “thrilled to share this experience” with their fans and followers.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is currently airing every Sunday on TLC. Episodes are also available to stream on TLC GO.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? catches up with some of the most memorable couples from 90 Day Fiancé as they now face the next chapter in their marriages. Release Date September 11, 2016

