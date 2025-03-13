Shawn Finch and Alliya de Batista are one of the returning duos to appear on 90 Day Fiancé Season 11, but I think they should've ended their storyline during their last appearance. Shawn and Alliya first appeared in 90 Day Fiancé: Love In Paradise. The pair met back when Alliya was still known as Doug. Over their time together though, Alliya embraced her true self and stepped more into her feminine identity. At first, Shawn seemed to be supportive.

Being a hairdresser and stylist allowed him a unique opportunity to help his partner discover her true self. However, the situation quickly got out of hand and Shawn realized he may not know Alliya as well as he thought. They've certainly faced their struggles in their last appearance, but they got engaged anyway, and they've returned to share the next installment of their story. Unfortunately, I don't think they're well-suited for one another. The couple ended their segment on

'90 Day Fiancé's Shawn Hasn't Been the Most Supportive of Alliya's Transition