90 Day Fiancé's Shekinah Garner and Sarper Güven have officially taken their story to America, and I'm noticing some similarities to another tumultuous couple. Sarper and Shekinah originally appeared on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way spin-off when Shekinah flew to Turkey to move in with Sarper. The pair met when she was on a trip to Istanbul, and they continued a long-distance relationship until their first segment in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. From the beginning, their relationship seemed to be on thin ice, and the turmoil between the two grew. They both had extremely jealous personalities and didn't want their partner working with the opposite sex.

Sarper also had a risqué past that was hard for Shekinah to look beyond, especially with literal knick-knacks of his conquests in his apartment. I didn't think their relationship would continue, but they've decided to swap roles. Life in Turkey proved to be too difficult for them to maintain, so Shekinah applied for a K-1 visa, and Sarper was accepted. In their current appearance, Sarper is in America, and they're preparing to get married within the allotted 90 days. However, Sarper has only been in America for a few days, and during that time, a different couple emerged. As their storyline continues, I can't help but notice major similarities to another tumultuous 90 Day Fiancé franchise couple: Gino Palazzolo and Jasmine Pineda.

'90 Day Fiancé's Sarper Has Changed