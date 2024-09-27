Natalie Mordovtseva from 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life recently went on to share a video of her first acting job on her Instagram. The video Mordovtseva posted appears to be a shared post with a Russian actress, Daria Padenko, where both the ladies appear to be rehearsing for a play in an empty auditorium.

Mordovtseva is known for appearing on 90 Day Fiancé with her then-husband Mike Youngquist and, as per Screen Rant, the uploaded video is apparently back from her very first acting gig after she moved to the US! The same source also states that after her split from Youngquist and a brief relationship with Josh Weinstein, Mordovtseva ended up moving to California to pursue her dream of working in the entertainment industry.

The Single Life Star's Acting Career

Image from TLC

The ladies can be seen playing out a scene set in 1990s Boston in a play called Spike Heels. Her post captions the play’s story as “a bold, funny, and chaotic tale set in 1990s Boston.” She went on to explain the synopsis of the play in the following words and called it a story about the complexities of love and friendship:

“Daria is playing Lydia, Andrew’s fiancée and Edward’s ex-girlfriend from an old, upper-class Boston family. I play Georgie, who is a middle-class Polish and only has had college education. Georgie has developed a lopsided friendship with Andrew, a college professor and Lidia is coming to question Georgia about their friendship.”

Natalie Mordovtseva’s Transition To Hollywood Has Been Anything But Smooth

Her appearance in 2019 on 90 Day Fiancé Season 7 alongside Mike Youngquist was brief, and it came with its fair share of drama and personal challenges. Despite that, her subsequent transition to becoming a full-time actress in Hollywood has been anything but smooth.

Back in Ukraine, Natalie had starred in over 10 films and music videos, and used to enjoy a relatively successful acting and modeling career. However, after moving to the U.S., she has only managed to secure a few minor roles, with her most recent performance in the play Spike Heels by Theresa Rebeck. Most of her audience seem to be of the view that her heavy accent and stage presence need refinement.

This struggle is not unique to Mordovtseva or Padenko, as other Russian or Eastern European actors have also faced difficulties breaking into the U.S. acting scene. For example, Russian actress Margarita Levieva, who starred in The Deuce and Revenge, initially struggled to find roles that matched her talent due to her accent and cultural background. So, perhaps slipping into roles that require Eastern European roots moving forward, could potentially suit Mordovtseva’s persona better. Previous seasons of 90-Day Fiancé: The Single Life is available to stream on Discovery+.

