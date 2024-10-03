Rumour mills are churning about the marital status between John McManus and his fiancée, Megan Brown. After an eagle-eyed fan spotted McManus with what appeared to be a wedding band, fans of 90 Day: The Single Life are convinced that the duo got hitched. McManus proposed to his girlfriend at the time, Megan Brown, at the 90 Day: The Single Life Tell-All back in April 2024. PEOPLE had released an exclusive look at the moment — which was also the first time a couple on the show got engaged during a televised tell-all.

The rumors surrounding the couple’s alleged nuptials first sparked during one of McManus’ appearances in Pillow Talk episodes alongside his brother Patrick Mendez. Eagle-eyed fans noticed that McManus was wearing a ring while discussing something with his brother, which appeared to look like a wedding band. A Reddit user, Lunamar2009 had shared a screenshot of the segment, inquiring if the reality TV star had gotten married.

John McManus is a Fan-Favorite

John McManus was first introduced in 90 Day Fiancé Season 9 as a secondary cast member during his brother Patrick Mendez’s time on the show with Thaís Ramone. Ramone was not thrilled that McManus lived with her and Mendez at the time and even disapproved of the fact that McManus encouraged her husband’s partying habits. Eventually, when McManus moved out of his brother’s home, he met single mom Brown online. Despite the duo having had their own set of ups and downs, rumors are pointing toward their possibly being married.

John McManus is clearly a favorite among 90 Day Fiancé's fan base. 90 Day Fiancé's official account recently shared a post on Instagram where McManus and Mendez were seen exchanging fun banter and the fans had flooded the comment section with praise for the former.

McManus Needs To Be Given His Own Show

They were appreciative of his straightforward personality and no-nonsense perspective, as well as his unapologetic wit, deeming him ideal to serve as a Tell-All host. Some comments had fans stating that McManus needs to be given his own show, and one even petitioned for him to replace Shaun Robinson. One of the fan comments also stated the following while even lauding his brother Mendez:

“John- You definitely tell it like it is! You’re very perceptive and street smart with some common sense! Lol- I also see how much you love Patrick. Patrick is such a sweetheart.”

McManus embraced all the fan love with open arms in an Instagram post of his own. He re-posted the same clip with the caption remarking how he may be too awkward to serve as a host. Once again, he was backed up by fans of the show, and one even commented that he was a “real person” and not a “phony actor.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Season 6 is currently airing, and Episode 15, “Fools Rushed In,” will air on October 7, 2024. The episode and previous seasons can be streamed on TLC Go.

