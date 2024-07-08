The Big Picture 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is a unique role reversal, in which the American travels abroad.

Since 2014, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise has taken reality TV to the next level, with its unique, but tumultuous premise. The original goal was to highlight the journey a 90 Day Fiancé couple experiences when they apply for a K-1 visa and only have 90 days to get married in America. By following international couples applying for a K-1 visa, the series showcased how hard it is to love someone across the world while also appeasing the American government. The turmoil and drama these storylines produced enthralled reality viewers. As a result, the franchise began pumping out more 90 Day Fiancé spin-offs as the first seasons gained more popularity.

Some spin-offs, like 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? allowed viewers an opportunity to see fan favorites as they navigated their new relationships and blossomed into families. Other spin-offs, like 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, gave viewers a different insight into the show's premise. Over the decades, the franchise has released over 20 different spin-offs, all with a slight deviation from the original premise. While some spin-offs were total flops, others have proven to add value and excitement to the franchise. Here are the 90 Day Fiancé franchise spin-offs that made it to the top 10 and why.

10 90 Day: Bares All

Uncensored and Raw, But Cringey

The 90 Day Fiancé: Bares All had an interesting plot. Shaun Robinson, who also hosts the 90 Day Fiancé Tell Alls hosted this spin-off. True to her nature, Shaun would stir up jaw-dropping drama by asking popular 90 Day Fiancé stars all the lingering dirty, awkward, and burning questions that arose from their segments. This series helped viewers know more about the 90 Day Fiance stars, their storylines, and their relationships. The stars and the questions were uncensored, and Shaun did her best to get all the juicy details while the cast members were in the hot seat. However, while the show had an interesting plot point and highlighted Shaun's much-loved role in the franchise, the spin-off had its cons.

First, 90 Day Bares All was only available on the Discovery+ app, making it less accessible to regular TLC viewers. The spin-off also capitalized on riotous stars with over-dramatic storylines like Chantel Everett and Angela Deem. While the added drama may boost ratings, veteran fans are becoming distraught over the traumatic and toxic relationships portrayed in the TLC series. Some of the questions, while meant to elicit an extreme response, just seemed over the top and questionable. Overall, in a short time, the 90 Day Fiancé series became too cringey and viewers opted for one of the more traditional spin-offs.

9 90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk

90 Day Fiancé: Pillow Talk joined the franchise as Happily Ever After Season 4 was airing. The series’ premise significantly differed from the other spin-offs, including Bares All. This series was entirely commentary-focused. Most of the other spin-offs consist of reality stars living out their lives and building relationships. Pillow Talk, however, casts past stars to watch episodes of the 90 Day Fiancé series and share their reactions with viewers. Compared to the other series, this show was much more fun and light-hearted.

Viewers enjoyed watching their favorite stars react to the other 90 Day Fiancé cast members and their crazy antics. However, the show focused on highlight reels from aired episodes. So, while the scenes are usually the most entertaining and dramatic, this series could get repetitive or boring, causing some fans to shy away from the spin-off. Additionally, over the years, accusations about the spin-off being scripted have been raised, which also causes the spin-off to rank lower in the list. Overall, though, this series has over 10 seasons and is popular with the OG fans of the series.

8 90 Day: The Last Resort

A Newer Spin-Off for Failing Couples

The Last Resort is one of the newer spin-offs in the 90 Day Fiancé franchise. This series premiered in 2023, starring some of the most popular cast members, including Jovi Dufren and Yara Zaya, Big Ed Brown and Liz Woods, Angela and Michael Ilesanmi, and Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa. Much like Happily Ever After? this spin-off focused on returning couples. However, these couples were not living happily ever after and were on the verge of separating. The Last Resort was their last chance at reconnecting.

While the spin-off was interesting and certainly entertaining to watch, especially with Kalani sneaking out to hook up with her lover, fans are also growing tired of returning couples in general. While some returning couples are fan favorites and always welcome, tumultuous couples like Big Ed and Liz or Angela and Michael are becoming played out. Many viewers are also hoping for more genuine connections in the series. Meanwhile, this spin-off exploits toxic ones. In the end, the series is still a baby compared to the other spin-offs with only one season available, but there's a lot of potential if the returning couples are chosen wisely.

7 90 Day: The Single Life

For Returning Stars Who Didn't Find Love

90 Day: The Single Life was another series focused on returning couples, contributing to its low ranking on this list. This series, like many of the other spin-offs, created opportunities for cast members to appear in the franchise more than once. As the seasons and the stars became more popular, several cast members became highly requested and anticipated to return. Unfortunately, the 90 Day Fiancé franchise took the idea a little overboard and created far too many opportunities for stars to reappear.

The 90 Day: The Single Life spin-off is centered on the unsuccessful stars of the franchise. Cast members who were broken up, but were ready to date again, like Big Ed or Danielle Mullins Jbali, appeared in this spin-off. The premise was certainly interesting, and it allowed more opportunities to catch up on fan favorites. However, it also deviated tremendously from the original premise, since the stars are not required to date abroad or apply for visas. The franchise also used this spin-off as another exploitation tactic to cast riotous stars, which caused viewers to prefer the spin-offs with more authentic connections.

6 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise

A Special Focus on Beautiful Locations

Similar to The Other Way and Before the 90 Days, 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise takes place outside of America. In this spin-off, Americans (usually) travel to a beautiful paradise like Brazil, Malta, or Italy to spend time with their loved ones abroad. Any form of role reversal in the series is enticing to viewers, which earned this spin-off a higher spot in the list. Most of the American 90 Day Fiancé stars think they have it rough with the K-1 visas, but other countries prove to be just as difficult as well. Therefore, a role reversal allows the stars and viewers an opportunity to see the process reversed.

Overall, this series is entertaining and has a lot of promise. True to the 90 Day Fiancé nature, this spin-off embraces its fair share of dramatic and outrageous storylines. The most recent season showcased Kyle Gordy, a 32-year-old sperm donor with over 70 children and still counting, all around the world. It also featured Adriano Cardinale, an "exotic" man from Italy, relentlessly obsessed with convincing his girlfriend Alex to join him in a threesome. Between the role reversals, most seasons welcoming lots of fresh faces, and beautiful exotic scenery, this series has a lot to offer.

5 90 Day Fiancé

The Series That Started Them All

No list would be complete without the series that started it all. At this point, most fans have a love-hate relationship with all series spin-offs, the OG 90 Day Fiancé series included. While 90 Day Fiancé has stayed mostly true to its premise, it's also highlighted returning tumultuous duos like Angela and Michael. Although their drama was initially entertaining, their relationship has escalated to a questionable point. As a result, Angela and other similar cast members lose support and fanbase in response to their inappropriate outbursts.

The show also cast stars like Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou who weren't applying for a K-1 visa. Some stars, like Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Jasmine, or Miona Bell seemed more interested in the fame and success the series could offer them. While the casting of those stars led to the spin-offs in the first place, some fans argue that they've tainted the series. In the end, though, this series still encompasses all the qualities viewers fell in love with, such as international true love, the potential for green card hunters, and unforgettable storylines.

4 90 Day Fiancé: UK

Like the OG But With Accents

Perhaps an unpopular opinion for some, but this is probably the most underrated and least talked about spin-off of the series. If viewers lost their minds over Americans like Gino Palazzolo sending thousands of dollars to their loved ones abroad, then surely a storyline about a 34-year-old woman who handed over her debit card to her 21-year-old “toyboy” before heading back to the UK would elicit an outrageous response. Or perhaps the bloke who sent £400 a month to his fiancé, whom his family was convinced was using him, which barely left him with £50 a month, would cause fans to lose it.

The heart of this spin-off is the same as the OG series. The only difference is that the cast members are from the UK instead of the US. This makes the storylines and stars equally, if not more, entertaining than the traditional series. Stars living in the UK travel abroad, meet the love of their lives, and figure out how to best immigrate, so their families can be together. However, while some storylines are similar to those in the US, their accents make it seem like they are being heard for the first time. Overall, new couples with new plots appear each season, and some fan favorites return, just like in the original 90 Day Fiance series.

3 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?

The First Spin-Off To Come Alive

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? was the first spin-off of the series; the spin-off that started it all. Happily Ever After? Came to the franchise because some of the OG couples like Loren and Alexei Brovarnik and Russ and Paola Mayfield made such an impression on the series that fans realized the K-1 visa and wedding was only one-third of the story. With this spin-off, viewers were able to keep tabs on their favorite stars and find out who truly was after a green card.

Some of the most unforgettable couples appeared in this series, including but not limited to Larissa Santos Lima and Colt Johnson or Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween. Since the premise of this series is to intentionally recast stars, some traditional complaints, like overplayed storylines or reappearing couples, are forgiven. However, this spin-off also capitalizes on abusive and traumatic relationships, like Angela and Michael, so it's lost some of its potential over the years.

2 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days

Learn More About Couples and Their Very First Meetings

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days came shortly after Happily Ever After?. This series essentially creates the trifecta, answering the final part of the proverbial story. Before the 90 Days focuses on couples before they apply for the K-1 visa. In most cases, this means storylines take place in another country—separating it from the OG series and Happily Ever After?. It also means viewers see the beginning of a couple's developing relationship.

This could include their very first time meeting, such as in the case of Big Ed Brown and Rosemarie Vega. On another positive note, the series also casts more new couples, solving part of the redundancy issue of Happily Ever After?. Over the years, it's offered a refreshing take on the series, but since many couples don't stay together, some stars either reappear on the series or join The Single Life, which can be unappealing to some fans.

1 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way

Close to the OG, But Offers a Refreshing Change

Last but not least is 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way. This series essentially encompasses all the best parts of the top five series mentioned. Much like Before the 90 Days, The Other Way offers a unique role reversal, in which the American travels abroad. This gives viewers a chance to see distinct sceneries and the different visa application processes across the world. Occasionally, the series will recast fan favorites like Armando Rubio and Kenny Niedermeier or Jenny Slatten and Sumit Singh, but compared to the other spin-offs, more fresh new faces are introduced each season.

However, unlike Before the 90 Days, most of these couples intend to immigrate and continue their relationship abroad. As a result, this series often results in more authentic and genuine relationships. The arguments about green cards or scamming Americans are limited, since no one intends to move to the US. Couples in this series tend to focus more on adjusting to the new environment, finding a suitable place for all to live, and connecting with culturally different in-laws. Overall, it's the most unique spin-off of the series that offers the most versatility, making it one of the most anticipated spin-offs of the series. 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way and the other franchise spin-offs are available to stream on Max.Watch on Max